The DDC Group Announces Partnership with Intelligent Business Automation Experts, EvoluteIQ

The DDC Group names EvoluteIQ as new strategic partner, focusing on the future of artificial intelligence and automated business processes.

EVERGREEN, Colo., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDC Group, a pioneer in data solutions and leading provider in business process outsourcing (BPO) and technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with GenAI-powered Intelligent Business Automation platform EvoluteIQ. This partnership focuses on the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning to reshape business operations, drive scalable growth, and elevate performance for companies spanning all industries worldwide.

The DDC Group, renowned for its technology and outsourcing solutions across the Shipping & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, and Retail & E-Commerce sectors – and expanding into BFSI and Healthcare in 2025– aims to drive innovation by optimizing its own development engine, resulting in enhanced delivery of existing and new products and services.

While the world of automation and artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a competitive standard for top-performing companies, the ability to effectively implement the full power of this technology to provide performance-driven results remains largely untapped.

"We're excited to bring the power of true, Intelligent Business Automation, to our customers," said The DDC Group's Chief Executive Officer, Nimesh Akhauri. "This partnership aligns with our efforts to push boundaries and dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform how businesses operate."

The DDC Group will utilize the strength of EvoluteIQ's automation platform and tools to bring compelling results to its areas of industry expertise. The subject matter expertise The DDC Group holds for its customers bridges the gap between technology's ability and applicability.

With efficiency and optimization at the forefront, automation influences future stages, producing technology that can think for itself. These synergies allow The DDC Group and EvoluteIQ to execute product and service development with key findings and customization for users.

"We are very excited to be part of the transformation strategy of The DDC Group. This partnership represents a significant step forward in redefining business processes that are underpinned by GenAI-powered automation," said the Co-Founder and CEO of EvoluteIQ, Sameet Gupte. "This combination of EvoluteIQ's AI-enabled technology and The DDC Group's deep domain expertise and proven experience will enable organizations to achieve their operational goals with greater agility and precision."

The scope of EvoluteIQ's platform within the DDC ecosystem will reduce wait times in development for customers interested in piloting DDC's technology, as well as streamline enhancements to existing services. Creating a high-performance rate in the balance of speed and scale, this new platform will serve as a part of the transformational journey of The DDC Group while also delivering transformation to clients and partners.

"We aim to empower organizations across industries with the outcomes they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape," Akhauri continued. "Our relationship with EvoluteIQ is a perfect addition to our portfolio as we grow and evolve into the DDC of the future."

The immediate solution-solving ability of this partnership brings heightened opportunity for customer success. Performance rates are expected to scale based on a customer's initial technology maturity and processes, however, the customizable nature of this technology gives each company a seat at the table with their own team of solution architects, no matter their current operations.

Leveraging the domain knowledge The DDC Group is able to provide and the power of EvoluteIQ's platform, customers can expect comprehensive solutions that address key challenges with immense cost savings. This includes increased speed, accuracy, and productivity, allowing for streamlined business operations and faster turnaround. The platform's scalability allows businesses to easily adapt to changing demands and volumes while maintaining a high level of performance.

With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, The DDC Group and EvoluteIQ are poised to revolutionize the way businesses approach their operational processes, providing tools through technology, processes, and people.

To learn more about The DDC Group and EvoluteIQ's partnership, join us for Hyperautomation is Future Proofing the LTL Experience, an in-person session at SMC3 Jump Start 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia on January 27, 2025.

About EvoluteIQ:

EvoluteIQ is a leader in GenAI-powered end-2-end automation, offering a low-code/no-code platform that combines generative AI, intelligent data and event processing, process automation, RPA, web/mobile application development, and built-in connectors to simplify and accelerate enterprise digital transformation. EvoluteIQ helps organizations optimize workflows, reduce operational costs, and drive scalability across industries.

About The DDC Group:

The DDC Group is a renowned leader in data, business process outsourcing, and technology solutions, providing clients across various industries worldwide with operational excellence, growth, and business continuity. With 35 years of experience, The DDC Group is committed to driving business outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and unwavering dedication to client success. To learn more, visit: theddcgroup.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Sabrina Williams at [email protected]

SOURCE The DDC Group