LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The high demand for cloud-based and hybrid DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services among enterprises across the globe to enhance their business productivity is driving the DDoS protection and mitigation market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4700204



The DDoS protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 1.94 billion in 2018 to USD 4.10 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increased need for cloud-based and hybrid DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services to protect organizations from potential volumetric DDoS attacks. Similarly, the increasing adoption of Internet of things (IoT) and connected devices across the globe is fueling the growth of DDoS protection and mitigation market. However, budget constraints would restrict small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adopt DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services. This factor may restrain the growth of the market.



The on-premises deployment mode is expected to have the larger market size in the DDoS protection and mitigation market.

The on-premises deployment mode is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period.It provides organizations full control over all platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their own IT staff.



The on-premises deployment mode also provides local detections and the mitigation of DDoS attacks, such as spoofed/non-spoofed (Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, Transmissoon Control Protocol (TCP) (such as Synchronize (SYN) flood and FIN flood), Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP), User Datagram Protocol (UDP) floods, Botnets, Slowloris, application attacks, HTTP URLGET/POST floods, malformed HTTP header attacks, slow-HTTP request attacks, Synchronize (SYN) floods against Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols, malformed SSL attacks, SSL renegotiation attacks, SSL exhaustion, Domain Name Server (DNS) attacks, and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) request floods. Government and defense and BFSI verticals would prefer on-premises DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services.



North America is expected to contribute to the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR.



North America is estimated to hold the largest market share and dominate the global DDoS protection and mitigation market in 2018.The DDoS market is evolving in the North American region, because it is technologically advanced and tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and DDoS incidents.



The increased instances of volumetric DDoS incidents in the country, and need to protect critical network infrastructures and sensitive data have made the region adopt these next-generation technologies.



Asia Pacific (APAC) offers growth opportunities for the DDoS protection and mitigation market, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services to combat the accelerated traffic rate brought by new network technologies to induce DDoS attacks.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 60%, Director level – 25%, Others – 15%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, MEA – 10%, and Latin America – 10%



Key DDoS protection and mitigation solution and services vendors include Arbor Network (US); Akamai Technologies (US); F5 Networks (US); Imperva (US); Radware (Israel); Corero Network Security (US); Neustar (US); Cloudflare (US); Nexusguard (Hong Kong); A10 Networks, (US); Fortinet (US); Huawei Technologies (China); Verisign (US); Zenedge (US), Sucuri (US); SiteLock (US); Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic); StackPath, (US); DOSarrest Internet Security (Canada); Century Link (US) ; NSFOCUS (US); Corsa Technology (Canada); Rackspace (US); Allot (Israel); and Seceon (US)



Research Coverage

The research covers the DDoS protection and mitigation market on the basis of different segments, such as components, application areas, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions.Additionally, it includes the factors that are driving the DDoS protection and mitigation market, along with the growth opportunities in this market.



It also includes the restraining factors and challenges in the growth of DDoS protection and mitigation market. Moreover, the report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players who offer DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services.



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the DDoS protection and mitigation market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report helps stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their positions in the market The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystems, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4700204



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ddos-protection-and-mitigation-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-1-94-billion-in-2018-to-usd-4-10-billion-by-2023--at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-16-1-300645633.html