The DEA Educational Foundation's Stars Of Broadway Shine On The DEAEF Benefit Raises Over $71k For Their After-school Programs

During the event, DEAEF President and CEO, Jill L. Roberts, and DEA's Chief of Community Outreach, Sean Fearns gave special remarks. For those that missed the broadcast, you can still view the program and donate to the DEAEF by visiting: http://broadway.deaeducationalfoundation.org/.

As Bryan Cranston stated in the broadcast, "During the Covid-19 pandemic, the DEA Educational Foundation quickly pivoted to reach America's youth and communities virtually, as they felt although nothing beats human-to-human interaction when it comes to education and role modeling, they just couldn't give up making a difference for those that they serve. It's great to see so many Broadway stars giving their all to benefit this worthy cause and I hope that you come to see us in NY as the theater world begins to open back up. I really appreciate your consideration in supporting the DEA Educational Foundation with a generous donation."

The extraordinary event celebrated the DEAEF's two-decade span of making an impact with youth and communities. The DEAEF provides the public with critical information about the dangers of drug abuse and instills hope through its positive and healthy after-school programs.

For more information on the DEAEF, visit www.deaeducationalfoundation.org.

