The DEA Educational Foundation's Stars Of Broadway Shine On The DEAEF Benefit Raises Over $71k For Their After-school Programs
Apr 08, 2021, 13:49 ET
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway legends Gary Morris (Les Misérables & La Bohéme) and Rema Webb (The Color Purple, The Lion King, etc.) pulled back the curtain on the DEA Educational Foundation's (DEAEF) 20th anniversary celebration on Thursday, March 25 for a show packed with stars from the theater scene. By the close of the show, more than $71,000 had been donated to support their after-school programs in over 50 cities across the U.S. The show featured performances and appearances by the following:
- Max Bartos (Sing Street)
- Alexandra Billings (Wicked)
- Bryan Cranston (2x Tony Award Winner – All the Way & Network)
- Danny Gardner (NY Spectacular starring the Rockettes & Dames at Sea)
- Larry Gatlin (The Will Rogers Follies)
- Kelli James (Les Misérables)
- Chrissie McDonald (Les Misérables)
- Eric Nelsen (Tony Award Nominee - The Inheritance)
- Rachel Resheff (Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot: The Musical & Shrek the Musical)
- Michael James Scott (Aladdin)
- Emily Skinner (Tony Award Nominee - Side Show, The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway, etc.)
- Elizabeth Stanley (Grammy Award Winner - Jagged Little Pill)
- Rena Strober (Les Misérables)
During the event, DEAEF President and CEO, Jill L. Roberts, and DEA's Chief of Community Outreach, Sean Fearns gave special remarks. For those that missed the broadcast, you can still view the program and donate to the DEAEF by visiting: http://broadway.deaeducationalfoundation.org/.
As Bryan Cranston stated in the broadcast, "During the Covid-19 pandemic, the DEA Educational Foundation quickly pivoted to reach America's youth and communities virtually, as they felt although nothing beats human-to-human interaction when it comes to education and role modeling, they just couldn't give up making a difference for those that they serve. It's great to see so many Broadway stars giving their all to benefit this worthy cause and I hope that you come to see us in NY as the theater world begins to open back up. I really appreciate your consideration in supporting the DEA Educational Foundation with a generous donation."
The extraordinary event celebrated the DEAEF's two-decade span of making an impact with youth and communities. The DEAEF provides the public with critical information about the dangers of drug abuse and instills hope through its positive and healthy after-school programs.
For more information on the DEAEF, visit www.deaeducationalfoundation.org.
SOURCE DEA Educational Foundation
Share this article