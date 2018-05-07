THE DEAD DAISIES announce North American Tour with Special Guest DIZZY REED'S HOOKERS & BLOW!

THE DEAD DAISIES are currently on their UK & European Burn It Down Tour and just shot a music video for the band's next single "DEAD AND GONE" at Black Box Music (Rammstein, 30 Seconds To Mars, Linkin Park, Marilyn Manson) in Berlin before they finish in Milan on May 9th.

Their album "BURN IT DOWN" has entered the charts around the world! Led by a #6 in the US Billboard Heatseekers Chart, #10 in the German Media Control Charts, #12 in the US Hard Music Charts, #14 in the UK Sales Charts, #15 in Switzerland and Austria as well as numerous other charts around the world, the album has delivered on the promise of "Burning down everything in its path"!

At radio "Rise Up" has been added to massive playlists worldwide. The track is climbing the US Active Rock Chart (currently #42), on huge stations in Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Spain as well as the UK's Planet Rock Radio's A-Playlist.

The band returns to Japan in late June to play three packed headline shows in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya before heading to Europe in July where they'll play Festivals along with dates with the Scorpions & Guns N' Roses.

The Dead Daisies are: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

About Hookers & Blow:

Hookers & Blow, a now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi is celebrating its 15-year anniversary and includes Robbie Crane and Mike Dupke.

Tour Dates:

AUGUST

Wed 15th / Cleveland, OH / Agora Ballroom

Thu 16th / Fort Wayne, IN / Piere's

Fri 17th / Joliet, IL / The Forge

Sat 18th / Flint, MI / The Machine Shop

Sun 19th / Louisville, KY / Diamonds

Wed 22nd / Rochester, NY / Montage Music Hall

Thu 23rd / London, ON / Harris Park

Fri 24th / Toronto, ON / Phoenix Theatre

Sat 25th / Ottawa, ON / The Brass Monkey

Sun 26th / Montreal, QC / Foufounes Electriques

Tue 28th / New York, NY / Highline Ballroom

Wed 29th / Warrendale, PA / Jergel's

Thu 30th / Cincinnati, OH / Bogart's

Fri 31st / Lancaster, PA / Chameleon Club

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1st / Albany, NY / Upstate Concert Hall

Tue 4th / Nashville, TN / Mercy Lounge

Thu 6th / Houston, TX / Scout Bar

Fri 7th / Dallas, TX / Trees

Sat 8th / Austin, TX / Come and Take It Live

Wed 12th / Las Vegas, NV / Fremont Country Club

Thu 13th / San Diego, CA / Brick by Brick

Fri 14th / Pomona, CA / The Glass House

Sat 15th / Phoenix, AZ / The Marquee

Sun 16th / Los Angeles, CA / Roxy Theatre

