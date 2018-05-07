THE DEAD DAISIES announce North American Tour with Special Guest DIZZY REED'S HOOKERS & BLOW!

SINGLE "RISE UP" CLIMBING at Active Rock!

"Burn It Down is a five-alarm fire, a strong contender for Album of the Year." - Brave Words Magazine

The Dead Daisies

11:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THE DEAD DAISIES are returning to North America!  After a Sold-Out UK & European tour, the band are looking forward to rocking out with their US & Canadian fans! Their current single "RISE UP" is climbing the US-Active Rock Charts and being used extensively in NASCAR promotional campaigns across the country. The guys are also happy to announce that their old friend Dizzy Reed is bringing his band HOOKERS & BLOW along as the Tour's Special Guest.

Band members from L-R: Marco Mendoza, David Lowy, John Corabi, Deen Castronovo and Doug Aldrich
THE DEAD DAISIES are currently on their UK & European Burn It Down Tour and just shot a music video for the band's next single "DEAD AND GONE" at Black Box Music (Rammstein, 30 Seconds To Mars, Linkin Park, Marilyn Manson) in Berlin before they finish in Milan on May 9th.

Their album "BURN IT DOWN" has entered the charts around the world! Led by a #6 in the US Billboard Heatseekers Chart, #10 in the German Media Control Charts, #12 in the US Hard Music Charts, #14 in the UK Sales Charts, #15 in Switzerland and Austria as well as numerous other charts around the world, the album has delivered on the promise of "Burning down everything in its path"!

At radio "Rise Up" has been added to massive playlists worldwide. The track is climbing the US Active Rock Chart (currently #42), on huge stations in Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Spain as well as the UK's Planet Rock Radio's A-Playlist.

The band returns to Japan in late June to play three packed headline shows in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya before heading to Europe in July where they'll play Festivals along with dates with the Scorpions & Guns N' Roses.

The Dead Daisies are: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

About Hookers & Blow:

Hookers & Blow, a now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi is celebrating its 15-year anniversary and includes Robbie Crane and Mike Dupke.

Tour Dates:

AUGUST

Wed 15th / Cleveland, OH / Agora Ballroom
Thu 16th / Fort Wayne, IN / Piere's    
Fri 17th / Joliet, IL   / The Forge  
Sat 18th / Flint, MI / The Machine Shop
Sun 19th / Louisville, KY / Diamonds
Wed 22nd / Rochester, NY / Montage Music Hall 
Thu 23rd / London, ON / Harris Park
Fri 24th / Toronto, ON / Phoenix Theatre
Sat 25th / Ottawa, ON / The Brass Monkey
Sun 26th / Montreal, QC / Foufounes Electriques
Tue 28th / New York, NY / Highline Ballroom 
Wed 29th / Warrendale, PA / Jergel's
Thu 30th / Cincinnati, OH / Bogart's
Fri 31st / Lancaster, PA / Chameleon Club 

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1st / Albany, NY / Upstate Concert Hall
Tue 4th / Nashville, TN / Mercy Lounge
Thu 6th / Houston, TX / Scout Bar
Fri 7th / Dallas, TX / Trees
Sat 8th / Austin, TX / Come and Take It Live 
Wed 12th / Las Vegas, NV / Fremont Country Club
Thu 13th / San Diego, CA / Brick by Brick
Fri 14th / Pomona, CA / The Glass House
Sat 15th / Phoenix, AZ / The Marquee  
Sun 16th / Los Angeles, CA / Roxy Theatre

Rock is indeed alive and well!

CONTACT:  
Chip Ruggieri
chip@chipsterpr.com
Ph 484-932-8951

