"The Dead Time" now Streaming on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Movies, and Vimeo

A psycho-cinematic satirical dark comedy from Metaphoric Pictures.

Written and directed by Martin Philip Stevens.

HANOVER, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaphoric Pictures today announced the digital release of its new feature film, "The Dead Time", now available for streaming and purchase through Bitmax on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Movies, and Vimeo. Framed by the striking tagline "Sometimes Your Darkside Can Really Be Illuminating," the film follows middle-aged Sam Primrose, who, after a terrible car crash, finds himself trapped in a surreal "dead time" dream where his diabolical double forces him to confront the guilt that has haunted him his entire life.

Theatrical Poster The Dead Time - Lobby Card 7

Watch the official trailer: https://thedeadtime.com/trailer

"The Dead Time" is a psycho-cinematic satirical black comedy that reveals a middle-aged man, Sam Primrose, in the midst of crisis. After experiencing a terrible car accident, Sam ends up flat on his back and unconscious in a strange hospital. In a state of delirium, Sam has a "dead time" dream. In this dream, Sam imagines that the alter-ego side of his faulty personality manifests itself as his diabolical double. Sam's demented opposite chases Sam around and attacks him with sarcasm, irony, and the terrible truth. Will Sam survive this relentless self-bombardment, or will death be the ultimate lesson?

"The Dead Time", a true cinematic rarity and intellectual tour de force, takes viewers on a metaphorical journey through a guilt-ridden mind. Sharp-witted dialogue is balanced by highly stylized editing and intense sound design. Classical music deepens the hypnotic atmosphere, while modern aleatoric passages puncture reality's veil. Wrapped in a time-warped aesthetic, the film transports viewers to a primordial "dead time," building to a transcendental finale that lingers long after the credits.

Martin Philip Stevens, director of "The Dead Time", said, "Film is the greatest art in human history."

Key Cast: William Shepard, Alvin Warnberg, Megan Loughney, Margaret Light

Genre: Thriller, Comedy, Drama

Runtime: 95 minutes

Rating: Rated R

Watch on:

Apple TV:

https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/the-dead-time/umc.cmc.4gw3lsqhfrgoqrzy2yrlw70rx

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details?id=Zdy62gfY5zI.P&sticky_source_country=US&gl=US&hl=en

YouTube Movies:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyHQPnPAv4E

Vimeo:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thedeadtime

About the Director: Martin Philip Stevens, the filmmaker and inventor, was born in West London in 1963, the son of a Protestant pastor. He is the writer-director of the feature film "The Dead Time," newly released via Bitmax on Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube Movies. Stevens began directing television commercials before working on "Back to the Future Part III", "Dick Tracy", "Gremlins 2", and "Total Recall". In 1991 Stevens invented the Glidecam hand-held camera stabilizer and was President of Glidecam for over 25 years. Up next is his feature film "Pandora 69", exploring sophisticated robots equipped with advanced AI.

About Metaphoric Pictures: Metaphoric Pictures produces live-action genre films with bold visual style and rich metaphorical and thematic depth. Learn more at:

Website: https://thedeadtime.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Metaphoric_Pictures

Press Materials: The EPK (Electronic Press Kit), trailers, stills, and full credits sheet are available at https://thedeadtime.com/EPK

Press Contact: Catherine Collins

[email protected]

Phone: 1-781-422-1963

SOURCE Metaphoric Pictures