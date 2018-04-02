The Deal Introduces New League Table Designs For Its Online Experience

"These new designs, which affect hundreds of advisory firms, were the result of months of consultations with key legal and banking clients," said Jonathan McReynolds, Vice President of Business Development. "They will allow our key clients and prospective new ones the ability to enhance their profiles to engage directly with our audience and promote their firm's expertise."

As part of the introduction, The Deal unveiled its preliminary League Table rankings for the first quarter of 2018, revealing the top global advisers involved in mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy, out-of-court restructuring and private equity deals. On the private equity rankings, Goldman, Sachs & Co. takes the top spot for financial advisers, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP sit in the number one spot for law firms.

"Private equity deal activity started off on a strong note this year, with firms finding attractive investments amidst the continued backdrop of high valuations," said Armie Lee, a reporter for The Deal. "Goldman advised on 21 PE transactions worth $50.17 billion, while Kirkland provided counsel on 69 PE deals worth $14.43 billion." The data was compiled by The Deal through March 15.

The Deal ranks PE firms based on their involvement in global deals, either on the buy side or sell side, regardless of whether financial terms were disclosed. Deal types range from leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, management-backed buyouts and any deal where a PE firm had a stake in the target, buyer or seller. Transactions where the investment implied at least a 30% stake in the target are also included, as are minority investments where PE executives joined target boards.

Rankings and analysis of all of the league tables, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy, out-of-court restructuring and private equity are available online.

