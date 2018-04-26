The Deal Launches Annual Awards to Recognize the Leaders of the Deal Economy

"When major corporate deals happen, the news usually focuses on the companies affected and market reaction. At The Deal, we celebrate the experts who make these transactions happen, often behind the scenes," said Jeff Davis, President of The Deal. "The Deal Awards shine a spotlight on the creativity, hard work and impact of corporate advisors on dealmaking in the U.S."

The Deal's top editors will review all nominations and hand-pick the winners. Categories include: Most Innovative Deal of the Year, Dealmaker of the Year, M&A Lifetime Achievement as well as law firm, lawyer, investment bank and banker of the year across a range of industry sectors.

To nominate a dealmaker, complete the nomination form.

For more information and press inquiries about The Deal Awards, click here or contact Samantha Ali at sali@thedeal.com or 212-321-5457.

To learn how your organization can participate in the awards ceremony, please contact Jonathan McReynolds at 212.321.5259 (jmcreynolds@thedeal.com).

About The Deal

The Deal (www.thedeal.com) provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them. The Deal is a business unit of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST, www.t.st), a leading financial news and information provider. Other business units include TheStreet (www.thestreet.com), an unbiased source of business news and market analysis for investors; BoardEx ( www.boardex.com), a relationship mapping service of corporate directors and officers; and RateWatch (www.rate-watch.com), which supplies rate and fee data from banks and credit unions across the U.S.

