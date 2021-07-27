The Debate is Over: New "Crocs Socks" Collection Adds Personality & Style to an Iconic Look

Crocs and socks have long been debated by fans around the world, with those in favor embracing the opportunity to celebrate comfort and self-expression. With prints featuring tie-dye, marble, camouflage and out of this world graphics in low, quarter and crew heights, the new Crocs Socks collection creates yet another avenue for personalization, while allowing consumers to showcase their unique socks style paired with their favorite Crocs™ shoes.

Available in 3-Pack and 3-Of-A-Kind formats, each SKU – 23 in total – is inspired by footwear within Crocs' Classic Collection, including the brand's iconic Crocs Classic Clog, and Jibbitz™ charms. Each Crocs Socks pack can be paired together or mixed-and-matched for a truly one-of-a-kind style statement.

"We're a brand that celebrates self-expression through personal style and Croc Nation has been confidently rocking their Crocs with socks for years now," said Heidi Cooley, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. "This is something our fans have been asking for, so we're thrilled to introduce the new Crocs Socks collection around the world and encourage everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes."

Crocs Socks were developed through a multi-year design and manufacturing partnership with California-based textile and technology company FutureStitch. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur and knitwear manufacturing expert, Taylor Shupe, FutureStitch is the leader in creating innovative, long-lasting, high-quality products with a focus on social and environment consciousness.

"FutureStitch and Crocs have a shared philosophy around making self-expression comfortable," says FutureStitch Co-Founder and CEO, Taylor Shupe. "The Crocs Socks collection celebrates the convergence of creativity and engineered comfort. Partnering with Crocs allows us to push the design boundaries and develop products that enhance the Crocs footwear experience."

The Crocs Socks collection is engineered with high-quality elastic to help socks stay up, twisted and compacted yarn for improved durability, and a mesh arch band for fit and comfort.

Beginning today, fans can purchase the 3-Of-A-Kind Crocs Socks for $14.99 and the 3-Packs for $24.99 on www.crocs.com in the United States, Europe, South Korea and Japan, while supplies last. Crocs Socks will be available through select wholesale partners and at Crocs retail stores in the United States. Crocs Socks 3-Packs for kids are available through the same channels for $19.99.

New Crocs Socks collections, including new heights and styles, will be released on a seasonal basis.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About FutureStitch

Founded in 2017, FutureStitch, Inc. is a leading global textile and technology company founded by Taylor Shupe and Peter Shi. FutureStitch's main purpose is to create premium knitted products through a business model that promotes social and environmental consciousness. In a continued mission to revolutionize the archaic knitwear manufacturing industry, in 2018, FutureStitch opened an industry-leading facility with unmatched design services and rapid time-to-market capabilities. In 2020, the FutureStitch factory located outside Shanghai, China received the highest LEED Platinum Certification for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility at every level of operation.

With offices in San Clemente, California, and Haining, China, FutureStitch has a strong brand portfolio that includes Stance China LTD, InStitches Inc., Boosocki LLC, and Golden Willow LTD; and is the contract manufacturer of Crocs Socks, Stance Socks and licensee of TOMS Socks worldwide.

