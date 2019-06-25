The Debit Market in the U.S. (2019 Annual Data Review): Market Dynamics and Trends & Events Impacting the Industry
Jun 25, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Annual U.S. Debit Market Data Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Debit cards turned in another year of very solid transaction growth in the U.S., albeit not quite as robust as the previous year, which may be reflective of an underlying weakening of consumer confidence. However, some new trends are likely to have a positive influence on the market, according to this new report.
New research on the U.S. debit cards has been released in the 2019 Annual U.S. Debit Market Data Review.
This is the fourth annual review of the market dynamics in the U.S. debit industry, focusing on trends and events impacting the industry.
New trends continue to influence this very mature payments product. The most influential events include the anticipated consolidation of EFT debit networks as their large processor owners propose to merge, the beginning of contactless debit card issuance, the growing influence of debit push payments on network transactions and approaches to battle card-not-present fraud.
Highlights of the report include:
- Review of growth in debit card transactions and dollar volume
- Comparison of debit card growth rate with credit card growth rates
- Where consumers are using debit cards to make payments
- How consumers are paying with debit, including the impact of signature-less and PIN-less transactions at the point of sale
- The demographics of a debit card user
- Financial institutions that have announced their intention to issue contactless debit cards
- The visible impact of debit push payments on network volumes
This report has 21 pages and 15 exhibits
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction
Debit by the Numbers
- How Debit Cards Are Being Used
- Who Uses Debit - Current Debit Card Trends to Watch
Debit Cards and Card-Not-Present Fraud
- Digital Payments and Debit
- Global Debit Network and EFT Debit Network Competition
- Contactless Cards
- Debit Push Payments
Conclusions
References
Companies Mentioned
- Bank of America
- BB&T
- Chase Bank
- Discover
- EMVCo
- First Data
- Fifth Third Bank
- FIS
- Fiserv
- HSBC
- Key Bank
- M&T Bank
- Mastercard
- PayPal
- Santander
- Shazam
- Square
- Starbucks
- TD Bank
- Visa
- Wells Fargo Bank
- Worldpay
List of Figures
Figure 1: The number of debit card transactions in the U.S. has been rising steadily for several years
Figure 2: Visa dominates market for global network-branded U.S. debit cards in the U.S.
Figure 3: The dollar volume of debit transactions is growing faster than the number of transactions
Figure 4: Debit card growth rates compared with credit cards rates
Figure 5: The ways consumers use debit have remained consistent but with a few new trends emerging
Figure 6: Although networks have relaxed their verification rules, consumers prefer to use PIN at checkout
Figure 7: Young adults are slightly less likely than others to use traditional debt cards
Figure 8: Lower-income earners are far more likely to use debit than their wealthier counterparts
Figure 9: Card-not-present fraud on debit card continues to grow
Figure 10: Fewer debit card users say their card was lost, stolen, or compromised than did in previous years
Figure 11: Consumers' preference for credit cards vs. debit cards for online retail purchases continues to grow
Figure 12: Security concerns continue to be a deterrent to consumers' use of debit online
Figure 13: EFT network consolidation could create new opportunities
Figure 14: Announced contactless issuance by top 10 U.S. banks.
Figure 15: Debit push payments are beginning to have an impact on debit volumes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by05xr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article