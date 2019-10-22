The decentralization trend will sweep the traditional education market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If there was any doubt about a movement toward decentralization of international student recruitment and service, EduBoston's bankruptcy and demise solidified the opinion. More than 300 victims' families were left with financial loss and had no way to ask for their rights. Approximately 95% of them are Chinese families, making it hard for them to either communicate with oversea schools well or find an excellent lawyer to uphold justice for them.

EduBoston's demise came about mostly because of the high labor cost under the traditional recruiting international students method. According to the lawsuit, EduBoston still owes the academy a large number of tuition fees from more than 200 students they recruited from China for this academic year.

At that moment, a little help would make those victim families feel better. A leading educational tech company -- EduCare, designed a mobile app for K-12 international students, helping to enhance communication and supervision between natural families, host families, and schools.

The truth is, in the past 20 years, traditional intermediate agencies add on supervision services that depend purely on intensive labor. This is no longer considered a viable and relevant business model, mainly because we live in a digital age where we can communicate with each other easily through the internet. Under the traditional method which has existed for 20 years, parents have to wait on local representatives to drive one or more hours to host families to visit international students and then receive the report at intervals of one week or longer.

It is time to change practices into a more efficient new communication model.

Modern technology can solve the problem by assisting parents to know their children's status more, and get updates from schools promptly. EduCare offers new AI translator technology which can translate conversations between different languages to break the communication barrier.

The traditional way for schools and students to communicate with international families rely on agencies or host families. However, there exists a long communication ladder.

Families have to wait for schools to provide information to host families and then host families report the information to agencies. Sometimes, there are more than two agencies to pass the information to international students' parents.

Long communication ladders cause incredibly ineffective results. Here is a true story, after a Chinese international high school student posted some negative words about herself on social media, her high school sent her into a local counseling center and took away her mobile phone.

Due to the long communication ladder, the notice transfered from one agency to another resulted in a one-month delay for her parents to hear this notice. Hence, that high school student was under the supervision of the counseling center 24 hours a day for a whole month.

Can you imagine how terrible it was for a high school teenager?

Unfortunately, many similar stories have happened to international students.

Some international students' families don't understand English well. That's why they prefer to choose an intermediary service for studying abroad. Nevertheless, because of the lack of information about K-12 schools, they have to pay more money to get recruitment information from intermediary service organizations.

The Internet makes the impossible possible. Besides the EduCare app, the company has a unique website platform that can pull up useful K-12 school information from the internet. Due to the officially released data provided by schools, the admission process will be more efficient.

Through the app, parents can get both reports from schools or admission information about K-12 schools. EduCare allows parents to communicate with schools directly. What is more, on the app, schools can timely update international students' behavior. On the mobile app, families, schools and host families can contact each other without any barrier.

Meanwhile, EduCare keeps updating all the K-12 schools' information in their system. All the partner schools have access to the EduCare website to do dynamic maintenance about their newest information. All the updates related to schools will be collected by the EduCare team and delivered to parents directly.

Through EduCare, the gap among teachers, host families and parents will disappear. The creation of this app aims to share all the information immediately. As the CEO of the EduCare, Gin Zhang said, "people don't have to waste a lot of money and time on the information."

EduCare also provides a website that shows all the information about K-12 schools in the United States. It is more like a K-12 school version of Yelp. Parents can view all the introductions about the schools, along with others' reviews. Moreover, students can apply to the schools they are interested in directly on the EduCare website.

Just as Zhang mentioned, decentralization will be the next trend within the international education industry.

Mobile technology like EduCare must be the next revolution to change the international education industry.

Author: Xiaoyu Wei

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Student Educare Inc. at (626) 373-1200, or email info@studenteducareus.com

SOURCE Student Educare Inc.

Related Links

http://www.studenteducare.com

