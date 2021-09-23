The Decentralized Internet of the Future is Here! Namecheap Now Offers Handshake Domain Name Registration Services

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap , the world's second-largest domain registrar, announced the launch of registration services for Handshake domain names. Handshake (HNS) is a peer-to-peer network that uses blockchain technology — like a secure public registry. It's a new approach to domain name ownership that bypasses traditional organizations and registry oversight, offering consumers more control and ownership of their domain name and website.

How to register a Handshake domain name with Namecheap

Starting today, anyone can find, select and register a Handshake domain name in Namecheap's main Domain Search tool. Simply visit Namecheap.com and click the "HNS" button option after entering a desired domain name in the search bar. After registration is complete, customers will have the ability to manage Handshake domain names in their Namecheap user account.

Decentralizing the web creates a more egalitarian online space where technologies power the Internet community rather than a few stakeholders. Handshake represents a shift toward decentralization, with progressive steps that help to grant users less oversight, more freedom, and enhanced security.

Currently, Namecheap offers the following Handshake TLDs: .p, .pgp, .sox, .elite, .ill, .saas, .creator, .oh, .oo, .oot, .orb — and more coming soon!

Currently, ICANN, a non-profit organization, governs website addresses. ICANN sets the standard for what letter combinations can be used after the dot in any domain name. Handshake hopes to operate independently of ICANN and offer an unlimited selection of top-level domains. It's also important to note that Handshake domains do not resolve in regular browsers without additional setup. However, Namecheap explains several ways to access Handshake domains on its new landing page.

To learn more about registering, managing, and accessing Handshake domain names with Namecheap, visit https://www.namecheap.com/domains/handshake-domains/ .

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 14 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

