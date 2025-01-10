The Deep End of Hope Brings a Unique Perspective on Disaster Recovery to the Trade Market

News provided by

GracePoint Publishing

Jan 10, 2025, 08:33 ET

A Gripping Account of Survival, Trauma, and Resilience in Rural Appalachia

GERTON, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deep End of Hope in the Wake of Hurricane Helene by Emma M. Churchman, MDiv, is a powerful new release that offers trade audiences an essential and timely addition to their disaster recovery and trauma literature shelves. This title delivers a unique, boots-on-the-ground perspective on survival, recovery, and transformation in the aftermath of a catastrophic hurricane.

Continue Reading
The Deep End of Hope in the Wake of Hurricane Helene
The Deep End of Hope in the Wake of Hurricane Helene
Emma Churchman is not just an author-she's a beacon of resilience and transformation. With over 25 years of experience as a spiritual and business leader, Emma has guided thousands through the labyrinth of trauma to reclaim hope and strength. Her powerful work as a trauma chaplain and mentor is rooted in her own journey of overcoming acute childhood adversity.
Emma Churchman is not just an author-she's a beacon of resilience and transformation. With over 25 years of experience as a spiritual and business leader, Emma has guided thousands through the labyrinth of trauma to reclaim hope and strength. Her powerful work as a trauma chaplain and mentor is rooted in her own journey of overcoming acute childhood adversity.

Emma M. Churchman, a trauma chaplain and Quaker minister, shares a vivid and deeply personal account of life in Gerton, North Carolina (pop. 301), during and after Hurricane Helene. Combining on-the-ground observations, reflections on trauma recovery, and a compassionate narrative, the book captures the human spirit's resilience in unprecedented adversity.

"Churchman's work is a must-read for disaster relief organizations, policymakers, and anyone invested in understanding the personal impact of large-scale catastrophes," says Kevin King, Executive Director of Mennonite Disaster Service. "Her insights will inspire action and awareness across industries."

Trade Appeal
This title is ideal for libraries, retailers, disaster response professionals, and policymakers seeking a compelling narrative to complement academic or practical disaster recovery resources. It also resonates with readers drawn to memoirs, environmental crises, and stories of human perseverance.

Key Features:

  • Firsthand narrative of disaster survival and resilience in a small rural community.
  • Insights into trauma recovery through the lens of a seasoned chaplain.
  • Critical reflections on disaster response, climate change, and community rebuilding efforts.
  • A portion of proceeds supports Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), one of the first organizations to assist in Hurricane Helene's aftermath.

Book Launch Event
The Deep End of Hope will launch with a special signing event in Gerton, NC, at the Gerton Fire Station, 4975 Gerton Hwy, Gerton, NC 28735 on February 1st at 2 pm. This event provides an opportunity to honor the community's story and engage with the author's reflections on trauma, hope, and recovery.

Availability
The Deep End of Hope in the Wake of Hurricane Helene is available now through Independent Publishers Group (IPG) for bookstores, libraries, and academic institutions. Bulk orders and trade inquiries are encouraged.

About the Author
Emma M. Churchman, MDiv, is a trauma chaplain, Quaker minister, and national speaker with decades of experience supporting communities through crisis and recovery. Her work brings a unique blend of storytelling, spirituality, and practical guidance to readers.

For trade inquiries, interviews, or bulk orders, please contact:
GracePoint Publishing
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 719-527-1404
Website: GracePointPublishing.com

SOURCE GracePoint Publishing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GracePoint Publishing Expands Global Reach with IPG Distribution Partnership

GracePoint Publishing Expands Global Reach with IPG Distribution Partnership

GracePoint Publishing, a small, independent, women-owned publishing house based in Colorado Springs, is thrilled to announce its new distribution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics