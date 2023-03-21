The Deerborne Group Announces Global Expansion Plans

Precision diagnostics management consultancy expands to meet industry demand with enhanced suite of consulting services.

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a precision diagnostics management consultancy, has announced plans to double its global base of independent consultants and to introduce a new suite of innovative service offerings.

The Deerborne Group employs a network-based model to staff engagements based on client needs. The firm is funded and structured to support aggressive yet sustainable growth, and is now actively recruiting top-tier, independent consultants with hands-on industry expertise.

In addition, the firm is introducing additional innovative consulting services that include:

Compass 360°, an end-to-end process for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting market intelligence to produce precision insights. Backed by a team of dedicated and experienced research analysts, Compass 360° provides decision makers with actionable insights as the basis for developing innovative strategies and making better-informed decisions.

"A Compass 360° assessment provides a depth and application of specialized industry knowledge that most consulting firms can't match," says Jeffrey Jones, managing partner at The Deerborne Group. "The information developed in this process supplies the basis for developing actionable insights that are integral to many of the services we offer, including strategic planning, commercial strategies, market access and reimbursement planning, due diligence, portfolio management, and so on."

The Deerborne Group offers deep subject-matter expertise for the global diagnostics and life sciences industries. "We are seeing a strong and growing demand for our services from clients around the world," says Jones. "The decision to double our base of independent consultants, coupled with our expanded suite of consulting services, was a logical next step in our efforts to fulfill client demand for our services."

A central feature of the firm's expansion will be an updated website highlighting industry-specific news, events, journal articles, and study reports. In addition, a series of downloadable case studies provide an in-depth look at the firm's capabilities and successes.

"We are excited to share our new website with the global life sciences community," says Jones. "We're confident that they will find the site's content engaging and will also learn about the firm's consulting services."

The newly designed website offers improved, user-friendly navigation and other functions, including look-ahead navigation that reduces the number of clicks needed to navigate the website, as well as enhanced privacy and security protection.

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a boutique management consulting firm that focuses exclusively on the global diagnostics and life sciences industries. Founded in 2020, the group advises corporations, venture capital firms, and private equity firms on corporate, commercial, and operational strategies, helping clients to identify business opportunities, minimize risks, and navigate difficult management challenges.

The firm's areas of expertise include advisory boards, branding, business cases, CLIA laboratory operations, clinical trials, due diligence, commercialization, go-to-market strategy, KOL strategy and development, health economics, interim management services, marketing, market access, market analysis, portfolio planning, private equity strategy, product development, publication planning, regulatory strategy and submissions, reimbursement strategy and dossiers, sales operations effectiveness, segmentation and targeting, strategy development, value propositions, and venture capital strategy.

