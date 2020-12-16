The Deerborne Group Announces Managing Partner

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of veteran in-vitro diagnostics and CLIA laboratory services leader Jeffrey Jones as the company's Managing Partner.

Mr. Jones brings more than 25-years of experience to The Deerborne Group as a proven leader with significant commercial and operations experience in the global in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services market. With a particular focus on commercializing molecular diagnostics testing, information, and services in a CLIA laboratory environment, Jeffrey has a demonstrated track record of successfully increasing revenues, profitability, and building brand awareness.

Most recently, Mr. Jones was the Chief Commercial Officer of Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a division of the privately held Menarini Group, a $4 billion multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and molecular diagnostics company based in Florence, Italy.

Mr. Jones began his career working for Fortune 500 companies such as Abbott, Bayer, and Quest Diagnostics. In 2010, he was a member of the senior executive leadership team at Clarient, Inc., when GE Healthcare acquired the business for $587 million. Mr. Jones has since worked for venture-backed startup and mid-stage molecular diagnostic and CLIA laboratories where he has held senior executive commercial, operational, and GM roles. Mr. Jones received his undergraduate degree from UCLA and is a former U.S. Navy SEAL.

"The Deerborne Group is in the process of establishing an impressive and differentiated position in the global management consulting market," said Mr. Jones. "I feel extremely fortunate to be working with such a talented group of consultants globally and leading the effort to provide our clients with insight-driven solutions designed to navigate difficult management challenges and accelerate value."

About The Deerborne Group:

The Deerborne Group is a boutique management consulting firm that partners with clients globally to develop insight-driven business solutions designed to accelerate value. Our primary focus is working with in-vitro diagnostic and CLIA laboratories, venture capital, and private equity firms to help identify potential risks and navigate some of their most difficult management challenges.

Our expertise includes market analysis, due-diligence, strategy development, portfolio planning, market access, product development, KOL development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, publication planning, value propositions, branding, commercialization, sales operations effectiveness, reimbursement, health economics, CLIA laboratory operations, interim management services, venture capital and private equity strategy.

