The Deerborne Group Announces Poster Presentation at International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB) Annual Conference

New research data provides industry with actionable insights into the development and commercialization of novel next generation sequencing (NGS) based liquid biopsy tests.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced they will present new research data at the International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB) annual conference being held in Madrid, Spain November 19-21, 2023.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based liquid biopsies represent a groundbreaking technology poised to transform the landscape of cancer care. Within clinical settings, these liquid biopsies hold immense promise, serving as powerful tools for early detection, personalized treatment guidance, and continuous, real-time monitoring of disease progression.

"We're thrilled to share our research findings, providing the industry with valuable insights and best practices for developing and successfully commercializing innovative liquid biopsy tests," said Jeffrey Jones, Managing Partner at The Deerborne Group. "Our research underscored a significant challenge, as a majority of survey respondents highlighted market access and reimbursement as the primary barrier to achieving widespread market acceptance."

Connect with Jeffrey Jones, Managing Partner at The Deerborne Group, throughout the conference. Discover firsthand how our firm's specialized and innovative consulting services can swiftly accelerate insights into value. To learn more, please contact us to schedule a meeting.

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a leading boutique consultancy specializing in genomics and precision diagnostics strategy. Established in 2020, the group advises corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms, offering insights into corporate, commercial, and operational strategies. Their services assist clients in identifying business opportunities, mitigating risks, and successfully navigating complex management challenges.

The firm's areas of expertise include advisory boards, branding, business cases, CLIA laboratory operations, clinical trials, commercialization, due diligence, go-to-market strategy, health economics, interim management services, KOL strategy and development, market access, market analysis, marketing, portfolio planning, private equity strategy, product development, publication planning, regulatory strategy and submissions, reimbursement strategy and dossiers, sales operations effectiveness, segmentation and targeting, strategy development, value propositions, and venture capital strategy.

Follow The Deerborne Group on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact

Liz Dowling

[email protected]

+1 (760) 822 3412

SOURCE The Deerborne Group