The Deerborne Group Projects Strong Growth for Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market

The Deerborne Group

30 May, 2023, 09:08 ET

COMPASS 360° Report Estimates 15% CAGR through 2027

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a genomics and precision diagnostics management consultancy, has published a comprehensive assessment of the global market for next-generation sequencing (NGS), including trends and forecasts for 2022–2027.

The new report estimates the value of the global NGS market in 2022 at $10.9 billion. The market is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching $21.7 billion in 2027.

The report also features actionable insights gathered from numerous industry key opinion leaders. Report sources were assembled via COMPASS 360°, The Deerborne Group's proprietary process for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting market insights and competitive intelligence.

"Drivers of NGS market growth include increased utilization of NGS solutions, direct-to-consumer potential, and a growing demand for the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease," says Jeffrey Jones, managing partner at The Deerborne Group. "Oncology and reproductive health testing are the largest clinical specialties involved in NGS market growth."

North America represents the largest regional NGS market. Among manufacturers, Illumina (San Diego) currently dominates the global marketplace, but numerous market entrants are making significant inroads in both research and clinical segments. With growing interest in clinical applications of NGS, market access and reimbursement remain the greatest barriers to widespread adoption.

"COMPASS 360° reports are the ultimate benchmarking tool," says Jones. "They provide decisionmakers with both market context and actionable insights that can serve as the basis for developing new strategies and making better informed decisions."

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a management consulting firm that focuses exclusively on the global diagnostics and life sciences industries. Founded in 2020, the group advises corporations, venture capital firms, and private equity firms on corporate, commercial, and operational strategies, helping clients to identify business opportunities, minimize risks, and navigate difficult management challenges.

The firm's areas of expertise include advisory boards, branding, business cases, CLIA laboratory operations, clinical trials, commercialization, due diligence, go-to-market strategy, health economics, interim management services, KOL strategy and development, market access, market analysis, marketing, portfolio planning, private equity strategy, product development, publication planning, regulatory strategy and submissions, reimbursement strategy and dossiers, sales operations effectiveness, segmentation and targeting, strategy development, value propositions, and venture capital strategy.

