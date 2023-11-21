The Deerborne Group Projects Strong Growth for Liquid Biopsy Market

News provided by

The Deerborne Group

21 Nov, 2023, 08:36 ET

COMPASS 360° Report Estimates 14.5% CAGR through 2028

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a leading boutique consultancy specializing in genomics and precision diagnostics strategy, has published a comprehensive analysis of the global liquid biopsy testing market. This assessment encompasses insights, trends, and projections for 2023–2028.

The liquid biopsy market is poised for significant growth, driven by NGS technological advancements, increasing disease prevalence, and a growing demand for personalized medicine. According to this report, the global liquid biopsy market is estimated at $5.4 billion in 2023, with a projected 14.5% CAGR, reaching $10.6 billion by 2028.

The report also features actionable insights gathered from numerous industry key opinion leaders (KOLs). Report sources were assembled via COMPASS 360°, The Deerborne Group's proprietary process for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting market insights and competitive intelligence.

"The most significant potential within the liquid biopsy market is tied to penetrating hospitals and academic medical centers," said Jeffrey Jones, Managing Partner at The Deerborne Group. "An overwhelming 84% of oncologists have expressed a reduced emphasis on the necessity for an FDA-cleared liquid biopsy test when compared to a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in their clinical practice."

North America, accounting for 43% of the global liquid biopsy market, represents the greatest opportunity regionally. While Guardant and Foundation Medicine are currently the dominant players, there are numerous market entrants gaining traction in the clinic. However, challenges in market access and reimbursement remain significant barriers to widespread adoption despite the increasing interest in liquid biopsy's clinical utility.

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a leading boutique consultancy specializing in genomics and precision diagnostics strategy. Established in 2020, the group advises corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms, offering insights into corporate, commercial, and operational strategies. Their services assist clients in identifying business opportunities, mitigating risks, and successfully navigating complex management challenges.

The firm's areas of expertise include advisory boards, branding, business cases, CLIA laboratory operations, clinical trials, commercialization, due diligence, go-to-market strategy, health economics, interim management services, KOL strategy and development, market access, market analysis, marketing, portfolio planning, private equity strategy, product development, publication planning, regulatory strategy and submissions, reimbursement strategy and dossiers, sales operations effectiveness, segmentation and targeting, strategy development, value propositions, and venture capital strategy.

Follow The Deerborne Group on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact
Liz Dowling
[email protected]
+1 (760) 822 3412

SOURCE The Deerborne Group

Also from this source

The Deerborne Group Announces Poster Presentation at International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB) Annual Conference

The Deerborne Group Announces Poster Presentation at International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB) Annual Conference

The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced they will present new research data at the International Society...
The Deerborne Group Publishes Comprehensive Article on Navigating the Molecular Diagnostics Reimbursement Process

The Deerborne Group Publishes Comprehensive Article on Navigating the Molecular Diagnostics Reimbursement Process

The Deerborne Group, a genomics and precision diagnostics strategy consultancy, announced today the release of an in-depth article designed to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.