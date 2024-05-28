The Deerborne Group to Attend American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced they will attend the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that will take place in Chicago, IL May 31 – June 4, 2024.

Established in 2020, The Deerborne Group has quickly emerged as a leading authority in providing strategic counsel to corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms operating in the global genomic and precision diagnostics marketplace. With a focus on corporate, commercial, and operational strategies, The Deerborne Group offers strategic advisory services supported by deep industry knowledge and expertise, that enable clients to identify new business opportunities, mitigate risks, and navigate complex management challenges with confidence.

ASCO stands as one of the premier events in the field of cancer, attracting professionals, researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders from around the globe. This year's meeting promises to be a forum for groundbreaking discoveries, innovative approaches, and collaborative efforts aimed at advancing cancer research and treatment.

The Deerborne Group's participation at ASCO underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of developments in cancer research and precision diagnostics. By engaging with leading experts and exchanging insights, the firm aims to further enhance its capabilities in delivering tailored solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to be attending ASCO again this year," said Jeffrey Jones, Managing Partner at The Deerborne Group. "This event presents an invaluable opportunity for us to gain deeper insights into the latest advancements in cancer research, patient care, and precision diagnostics. We look forward to connecting with oncology professionals, united in our shared mission of developing and commercializing diagnostic solutions to create a healthier world."

The Deerborne Group's Managing Partner, Jeffrey Jones, and other team members will be available throughout the week and are excited to share how the firm can help their clients accelerate insights into value with their innovative and differentiated suite of consulting services. To learn more, please contact us to schedule a meeting.

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a leading boutique management consultancy specializing in genomics and precision diagnostics strategy. Established in 2020, the group advises corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms, offering expertise and insights into corporate, commercial, and operational strategies. Their services assist clients in identifying business opportunities, mitigating risks, and successfully navigating complex management challenges.

The firm's areas of expertise include advisory boards, branding, business cases, CLIA laboratory operations, clinical trials, commercialization, due diligence, go-to-market strategy, health economics, interim management services, KOL strategy and development, market access, market analysis, marketing, portfolio planning, private equity strategy, product development, publication planning, regulatory strategy and submissions, reimbursement strategy and dossiers, sales operations effectiveness, segmentation and targeting, strategy development, value propositions, and venture capital strategy.

