The Deerborne Group Unveils Insights on Demand Virtual Advisory Service

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced the unveiling of their Insights on Demand virtual advisory service.

The Deerborne Group recently formed their scientific advisory board (SAB), which is made up of internationally recognized key opinion leaders (KOL's), who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and deep industry experience, that serves as the foundation for the Insights on Demand virtual advisory service.

Depending on the client's individual needs, they are now able to request virtual access to any one of The Deerborne Group's SAB members or book the SAB as a whole. Whether they need input on a new opportunity or advice how best to mitigate and overcome challenges, the Insights on Demand virtual advisory service provides clients with the ability to quickly access these hard-to-reach experts in days, not weeks, or months. Clients are no longer burdened with the task of identifying and recruiting advisory board participants themselves, scheduling venues, or booking travel. The Insights on Demand virtual advisory service offers the ultimate in flexibility, format, and cost-savings.

"As we continue to grow and differentiate the innovative and unique consulting services that we offer our clients, the Insights on Demand virtual advisory service fills an existing and growing gap in a post-COVID marketplace," said Jeffrey Jones, Managing Partner, The Deerborne Group. "Insights on Demand provides clients with virtual access to the collective expertise and strategic counsel of our key opinion leaders in a more straight forward and cost-effective manner."

About The Deerborne Group:

The Deerborne Group is a boutique management consulting firm that focuses exclusively on the global biotechnology, in-vitro diagnostics, and life sciences industries. Our primary focus is advising corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms on commercial, operations, and corporate strategy. We do this by helping them identify opportunities, minimize risks, and how best to navigate some of their most difficult management challenges.

Our expertise includes market analysis, due-diligence, strategy development, portfolio planning, market access, advisory boards, product development, KOL development, clinical trials, regulatory strategy & submissions, publication planning, value propositions, branding, commercialization, sales operations effectiveness, reimbursement, health economics, CLIA laboratory operations, interim management services, venture capital and private equity strategy.

For more information, please visit www.thedeerbornegroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Jones

[email protected]

949-303-8198

SOURCE The Deerborne Group, Inc.