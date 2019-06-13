The Defenders Criminal Defense Attorneys Recognizes the 53rd Anniversary of Miranda Rights

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defenders Criminal Defense Attorneys in downtown Las Vegas would like to acknowledge this day in history when, 53 years ago on June 13, 1966, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the conviction of Ernesto Miranda in Miranda v. Arizona, laying the groundwork for what would become known as the Miranda Warning.

Ernesto Miranda had signed a confession and was convicted. Upon review of the case, the ACLU discovered he had not been adequately informed of his rights and challenged the State of Arizona's conviction against Miranda. After numerous appeals, the case was argued in front of the Supreme Court which overturned Miranda's original conviction and created guidelines to be followed by each state to inform detainees of their legal rights. This landmark decision emphasized the importance of the Fifth and Sixth Amendments of the United States Constitution. The Miranda opinion, written by Chief Justice Earl Warren, a former prosecutor and Attorney General of the State of California, is a testament to our country's commitment to protecting criminal rights. Warren declared that police intimidation threatens human dignity and that the best way to preserve it is not through the Fifth or Sixth Amendment rights alone, but through a marriage of the two: The Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination via the Sixth Amendment right to a lawyer to protect the privilege. The now well-known ruling created the following statement, customarily given by police to criminal suspects in custody:

"You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you. Do you understand the rights I have just read to you? With these rights in mind, do you wish to speak to me?"

"The team of attorneys at The Defenders understands the importance of these rights and we make sure they are followed to the letter of the law," said Ryan Helmick, lead attorney with The Defenders. Because we are acknowledging this specific day in history, The Defenders is offering a free strategy session to anyone facing criminal charges. Contact The Defenders at 702-333-3333.



On this anniversary of the monumental Miranda case, The Defenders would like to let the media know its team is available for on-set or in-office interviews on Miranda Rights and how they have been a staple of the United States Criminal Justice system for the past 53 years.

Since 1982, the Richard Harris Law Firm has helped people protect their legal rights, ensuring best outcomes for personal injury clients. In 2007, Richard Harris founded a criminal division, The Defenders, to help those accused of criminal offenses. The firm's attorneys provide the highest-quality legal representation across the full range of criminal law, from misdemeanors to murder cases. To learn more about The Defenders, contact Ryan Helmick at 702.333.3333 or ryan@thedefenders.net or visit us at 830 South 4th Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 and TheDefenders.net.

