The Defense Logistics Market is expected to grow by USD 3.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global defense logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on global defense logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising global military spending. In addition, adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the global defense logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global defense logistics market is segmented as below:



Solution:

• Military Infrastructure

• Military Logistics Services

• Military FMS



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global defense logistics market growth

This study identifies adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure as the prime reasons driving the global defense logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global defense logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global defense logistics market, including some of the vendors such as AECOM, ANHAM FZCO and BAE Systems plc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





