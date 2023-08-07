The Defoamers Market to grow by USD 1,721.95 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising demand from developing economies to boost market growth - Technavio.

07 Aug, 2023, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The defoamers market is estimated to grow by USD 1,721.95 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
- What are the major trends in the market?
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Who are the top players in the market?
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- How big is the North America market?
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Defoamers Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (water-based, silicone-based, mineral-oil-based, and others), and application (Architectural, Industrial, Wood and furniture, Automotive, and Others)
The market share growth in the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to their ability to overcome application issues in these industries, water-based defoamers are mostly utilized in construction, paints, coatings, and other waterborne systems. The coatings industry prefers water-based defoamer formulations since they are either VOC-free or low in VOCs. Thus, the increase in demand for eco-friendly, water-based defoamers is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global defoamers market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the defoamers market.
North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is because of an increase in the use of these chemicals in applications for wood and furniture as well as in industry and architecture. Additionally, the region producers of paint and coatings are switching to water-based formulations for industrial and architectural coatings. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the defoamers market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Defoamers Market – Market Dynamics
Key Driver
The rising demand from developing economies is a key factor driving market growth. These developing markets are growing faster than those in North America and Western Europe as leading players compete for growth opportunities. For example, the APAC region, especially the China and Indian market, is a key opportunity not only for suppliers in the global defoamer market but also for end-use industries such as paints and coatings, food and beverages, water treatment, pulp, paper, etc. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
The adoption of eco-friendly coatings and additives is a major trend in the market. Encapsulated and stabilized defoamers for use in powder coatings and water-based coating systems are the products that the producers are concentrating on manufacturing. To supply defoaming coating additives that are environmentally friendly and meet regulatory testing criteria, manufacturers are also required to adapt their ingredients and procedures. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
Declining demand from Western economies is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The key factor that had an impact on the market for defoamers that supply the furniture, automotive, construction, and food and beverage industries is the reduction in export demand for defoamers from Western Europe. In addition, rising raw material costs and intense competition from manufacturers situated in APAC that operate at a low cost have put pressure on sector players. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Defoamers Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the defoamers market between 2023 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the size of the defoamers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the defoamers market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of defoamers market companies
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,396.66 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), rubber, polyolefin, polyurethane, and others), application (packaging, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture, and woodworking, automobile, and footwear, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high application of sanitary materials is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.
The fluorapatite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 151.05 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade), application (dental care, fertilizers, chemicals, and pharmaceutical), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for phosphate fertilizers is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.
|
Defoamers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,721.95 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quaker Chemical Corp., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global defoamers market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global defoamers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Water-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Water-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Water-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Water-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Water-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Silicone-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Silicone-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Mineral-oil based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Mineral-oil based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mineral-oil based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Mineral-oil based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Mineral-oil based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Architectural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Architectural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Architectural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Architectural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Company landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Company landscape
- Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business
12 Company Analysis
- 12.1 Companies covered
- Exhibit 129: Ccompanies covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of companies
- Exhibit 130: Matrix on company position and classification
- 12.3 Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Baker Hughes Co.
- Exhibit 134: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus
- 12.5 BASF SE
- Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.6 Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Clariant International Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 152: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Elementis Plc
- Exhibit 157: Elementis Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Elementis Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Elementis Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Elementis Plc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Elkem ASA
- Exhibit 161: Elkem ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Elkem ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Elkem ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Elkem ASA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 165: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 168: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 12.12 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 170: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 173: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.13 Huntsman International LLC
- Exhibit 175: Huntsman International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Huntsman International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 178: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus
- 12.14 Kemira Oyj
- Exhibit 180: Kemira Oyj - Overview
- Exhibit 181: Kemira Oyj - Business segments
- Exhibit 182: Kemira Oyj - Key news
- Exhibit 183: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings
- Exhibit 184: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus
- 12.15 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Exhibit 185: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 186: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 187: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Quaker Chemical Corp.
- Exhibit 188: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 189: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 190: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 191: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Wacker Chemie AG
- Exhibit 192: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview
- Exhibit 193: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 194: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 195: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 196: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 197: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 198: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 199: Research methodology
- Exhibit 200: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 201: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 202: List of abbreviations
