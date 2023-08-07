The Defoamers Market to grow by USD 1,721.95 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising demand from developing economies to boost market growth - Technavio.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The defoamers market is estimated to grow by USD 1,721.95 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defoamers Market

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

- The market share growth by the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period.

- The market share growth by the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. What are the major trends in the market?

- A key trend shaping the global defoamers market growth is the adoption of eco-friendly coatings and additives.

- A key trend shaping the global defoamers market growth is the adoption of eco-friendly coatings and additives. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

- The Global Defoamers Market size is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 4.54%.

- The Global Defoamers Market size is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 4.54%. Who are the top players in the market?

- Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quaker Chemical Corp., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG

- Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quaker Chemical Corp., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG What are the key market drivers and challenges?

- One of the key factors driving the global defoamers market growth is the rising demand from developing economies. However, declining demand from Western economies is one of the key challenges.

- One of the key factors driving the global defoamers market growth is the rising demand from developing economies. However, declining demand from Western economies is one of the key challenges. How big is the North America market?

- North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Defoamers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (water-based, silicone-based, mineral-oil-based, and others), and application (Architectural, Industrial, Wood and furniture, Automotive, and Others)

The market share growth in the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to their ability to overcome application issues in these industries, water-based defoamers are mostly utilized in construction, paints, coatings, and other waterborne systems. The coatings industry prefers water-based defoamer formulations since they are either VOC-free or low in VOCs. Thus, the increase in demand for eco-friendly, water-based defoamers is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global defoamers market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the defoamers market.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is because of an increase in the use of these chemicals in applications for wood and furniture as well as in industry and architecture. Additionally, the region producers of paint and coatings are switching to water-based formulations for industrial and architectural coatings. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the defoamers market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Defoamers Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising demand from developing economies is a key factor driving market growth. These developing markets are growing faster than those in North America and Western Europe as leading players compete for growth opportunities. For example, the APAC region, especially the China and Indian market, is a key opportunity not only for suppliers in the global defoamer market but also for end-use industries such as paints and coatings, food and beverages, water treatment, pulp, paper, etc. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The adoption of eco-friendly coatings and additives is a major trend in the market. Encapsulated and stabilized defoamers for use in powder coatings and water-based coating systems are the products that the producers are concentrating on manufacturing. To supply defoaming coating additives that are environmentally friendly and meet regulatory testing criteria, manufacturers are also required to adapt their ingredients and procedures. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Declining demand from Western economies is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The key factor that had an impact on the market for defoamers that supply the furniture, automotive, construction, and food and beverage industries is the reduction in export demand for defoamers from Western Europe. In addition, rising raw material costs and intense competition from manufacturers situated in APAC that operate at a low cost have put pressure on sector players. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Defoamers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the defoamers market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the defoamers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the defoamers market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of defoamers market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,396.66 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), rubber, polyolefin, polyurethane, and others), application (packaging, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture, and woodworking, automobile, and footwear, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high application of sanitary materials is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The fluorapatite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 151.05 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade), application (dental care, fertilizers, chemicals, and pharmaceutical), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for phosphate fertilizers is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Defoamers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,721.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quaker Chemical Corp., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global defoamers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global defoamers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Water-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Water-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Water-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Water-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Water-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Silicone-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Silicone-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Mineral-oil based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Mineral-oil based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mineral-oil based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Mineral-oil based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Mineral-oil based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Architectural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Architectural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Architectural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Architectural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 129: Ccompanies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 130: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 134: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.

Exhibit 144: Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 152: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Elementis Plc

Exhibit 157: Elementis Plc - Overview



Exhibit 158: Elementis Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Elementis Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Elementis Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Elkem ASA

Exhibit 161: Elkem ASA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Elkem ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Elkem ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Elkem ASA - Segment focus

12.11 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 165: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 168: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.12 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 170: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 171: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 173: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.13 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 175: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 176: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 178: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

12.14 Kemira Oyj

Exhibit 180: Kemira Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 181: Kemira Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Kemira Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 183: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus

12.15 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Exhibit 185: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Quaker Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 188: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 189: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Quaker Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 192: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 193: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 194: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 195: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 196: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 197: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 198: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 199: Research methodology



Exhibit 200: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 201: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 202: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio