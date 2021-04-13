The Delaget 2020 QSR Operational Index Shows How Fast Food Restaurants Survived (and Thrived) in a Year of COVID

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators who leveraged data to adjust to changing consumer dynamics in 2020 not only survived the chaotic year of COVID but actually thrived, according to Delaget's 2020 QSR Operational Index. Based on data collected from 6,000 fast food restaurants in the U.S., the Index serves as a scorecard for operational health, focusing on key performance metrics for sales, costs, customer experience, loss, and employee trends.

Delaget's anlaysis shows the most successful QSR restaurant owners were those who managed to quickly and effectively adjust employee schedules, integrate new delivery channels, and focus energy and attention on keeping customer satisfaction high. There were also some surprises, such as reductions in food and labor costs. With fewer employees to manage, simplified menu options, and a focus on take-out and delivery, operators had a tighter handle on their operations.

"QSR operators were forced to transform quickly, and the Index reflects some major shifts," said Delaget CEO Jason Tober. "They're using data to make more informed decisions and maximize operational efficiency."

Delaget expanded the Index to include more than 25 operational metrics this year, with three-year trend information as well as averages for top- and bottom-performers. New metrics added to the 2020 report provide a fuller picture of loss, including data on cash shortages, refunds, cancels, discounts, employee meals, and beverages.

Delaget releases the QSR Operational Index on an annual basis. Read Delaget's 2020 QSR Operational Index.

Delaget helps restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability through our configurable restaurant dashboard, our data solutions, and our Easy Street Marketplace. We received the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for our Delaget Coach restaurant dashboard, which provides a combined view of an operator's most critical operational data including sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, voice of customer, loss prevention, and more.

