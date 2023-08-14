The Delivery Ceremony of the First Batch of 1,000 Zhongtong Buses Ordered by Kyrgyzstan

News provided by

Liaocheng Economy and Technology Development Zone of Shandong

14 Aug, 2023, 09:45 ET

LIAOCHENG, China, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8, the delivery ceremony of the first batch of the 1,000 Zhongtong buses ordered by Kyrgyzstan was held at Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. in Liaocheng Economy and Technology Development Zone of Shandong, China. The 500 vehicles in this batch will be shipped to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in succession by September 30 this year. The next batch of buses will be all delivered by 2024.

This batch of buses are natural gas powered passenger buses customized and developed according to local demands, with a length of 10.5 meters, adopting the design of a full-flat low floor and a wide passage. Compared with fuel vehicles, their carbon emissions are reduced by 20-30% and sulfide emissions reduced by 99%, and their driving convenience, comfort and environment-friendliness have been well improved.

In recent years, with the mounting pressure from air pollution and ecological improvement, the government of Kyrgyzstan hopes to introduce clean energy vehicles to replace the existing fuel buses and boost the low-carbon transition of public transportation. On May 20 this year, the off-line ceremony of the first batch of the 1,000 Zhongtong buses ordered by Kyrgyzstan was held at Zhongtong Bus Holdings Co., Ltd. in Liaocheng Economy and Technology Development Zone of Shandong, China, with a theme of "Co-building the Silk Road in the New Era of Greenness". Politicians and officials of Kyrgyzstan came to the site to "accept the buses".

Currently, Zhongtong Bus has an annual production capacity of 30,000 large, medium and light buses, producing more than 140 kinds of products in six series such as public transportation, passenger transport, sightseeing, group transport, school buses and special-purpose buses, with its products exported to more than 100 countries and regions. With the expansion of overseas market, Zhongtong Bus's share of overseas market continues to increase, making it one of the typical brands in the global bus industry.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441827
Caption: The first batch of 1,000 intermediate buses in Kyrgyzstan rolled off the production line.

SOURCE Liaocheng Economy and Technology Development Zone of Shandong

