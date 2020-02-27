The Deloitte Foundation Announces Recipients of the 2020 Doctoral Fellowships in Accounting

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Foundation has awarded $25,000 grants to 10 top accounting Ph.D. candidates across the U.S. through the Deloitte Foundation's annual Doctoral Fellowship program. Given to students who plan to pursue academic careers upon graduation, the award is intended to support the 2020 recipients' final year of coursework and the subsequent year to complete their doctoral dissertation.

This year's recipients and the institutions they attend are:

Natalie Berfeld , Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, Bethany A. Brumley , University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

, Aishwarrya Deore, Michigan State University

William Michael Docimo , University of Pittsburgh

, Vivek Pandey , University of Southern California

, Daniel Charles Rimkus , University of Texas at Austin

, Linette M. Rousseau , University of Wisconsin-Madison

, Delia F. Valentine , Virginia Tech

, James D. Warren , University of Georgia

, Daniel Yang , The Ohio State University

"Growing the pipeline as well as strengthening the quantity and quality of accounting professors is critical to developing the next generation of future leaders," said Kathy Shoztic, Deloitte Foundation executive director. "The 2020 Fellows will join more than 1,000 accounting Ph.D. candidates who have received this award over the past 50 years. The Foundation is proud to continue our tradition of supporting these future educators who will in turn make a significant impact on the thousands of students they will teach over time."

Each year, approximately 100 universities are invited to apply for the fellowship. This year, 45 students applied who were nominated by the accounting faculty of their school. A selection committee composed of four eminent accounting educators chose this year's recipients.

