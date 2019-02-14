LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Advanced software and control systems to improve performance to drive market growth. In the case of industrial robots, the control system is programmed to ensure that the devices' movements and performance to suit the end-user's needs. End-users or system integrators write the robot programs. Vendors ensure that the necessary development in robots includes features that make programming hassle-free. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the delta robots market will register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing demand from packaging applications

Industries across the world are improving their manufacturing operations. They are focusing on improving production efficiency, operational excellence, and their competitive advantage due to intense competition. Companies are increasingly adopting automated equipment and systems to reduce costs, deliver improvements in safety by reducing human interaction, and enhance the production throughput. This has increased the demand of delta robots, especially in pick and place applications in the packaging of food and medicines.

Technical limitation adversely affecting industrial applications

The technical limitations of delta robots are one of the major factors hindering their deployment in industrial premises. While selecting delta robots, factors such as speed, load, positional accuracy travel, available space, and cost constraints need to be closely evaluated. The major challenge is the limited payload of the delta robots. This makes it difficult to use robots for heavy products such as glass bottles and heavy boxes.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ABB and FANUC CORPORATION the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advanced software and control systems and the growing demand from packaging applications, will provide considerable growth opportunities to delta robots manufactures. ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., OMRON Corporation, and YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION are some of the major companies covered in this report.



