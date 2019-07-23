NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Electroretinograph (ERG) is a medical device that is used to measure the functional ability of the retina, photoreceptors inner retina cells, and ganglion cells that responds to the light flashed on the eye. This electroretinograph market analysis considers sales from both fixed ERG, portable ERG. Our analysis also considers the sales of electroretinograph in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the fixed ERG segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing prevalence of eye-diseases will play a significant role in the fixed ERG segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electroretinograph market report also looks at factors such as growing aging population and prevalence of eye diseases, availability of favorable reimbursement coverage, growing awareness of ERG. However, limitations associated with use of ERG, intensified competition and pricing pressure among key players, high cost of ERG, may hamper the growth of the electroretinograph industry over the forecast period.

Growing aging population and the prevalence of eye diseases



Eye disease is a visual impairment condition that occurs due to deviation from the normal structure and function of the eye. Aging is one of the factors for eye diseases. Among various eye diseases, the high prevalence of AMD, glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy causes visual impairment globally. Therefore, for such stages diagnosis at the initial stage is essential and ERG is used to access the status of the retina by measuring the electric response to photic stimulation. Thus, the growing aging population and the prevalence of eye diseases will drive the demand for global electroretinograph market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of mfERG



Traditionally available full-field and single-point ERGs are insensitive and are limited to record only a part of the retina. Therefore, mfERG is increasingly being used to record ERG responses simultaneously from many regions of the retina. They are used in cases where fundus appears to be normal, and it is difficult to distinguish between diseases of the ganglion cells and outer retina. mfERG is also used in the diagnosis of unknown visual loss, distinguish between the optic nerve and retinal disease, and to determine the hydroxychloroquine toxicity. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global electroretinograph market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electroretinograph manufacturers, that include CSO s.r.l., Diagnosys LLC, Diopsys Inc., Hillrom Services Inc., LKC Technologies, and Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH.



Also, the electroretinograph market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



