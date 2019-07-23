NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Sensors are integrated circuits (ICs) that are integrated in devices to detect or measure their physical movements. This semiconductor sensors market analysis considers sales from consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and other end users. Our analysis also considers the sales of semiconductor sensors in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing smartphone penetration will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global semiconductor sensors market report also looks at factors such as growing demand for CMOS image sensors, increasing adoption of MEMS, and increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. However, design complexity, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry, and effect of temperature on sensor performance may hamper the growth of the semiconductor sensors industry over the forecast period.

The semiconductor sensors market is witnessing an increased adoption of MEMS technology that uses the technique of microfabrication to manufacture miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements. The increasing use of miniaturized semiconductor components in consumer electronics devices will accelerate the demand for MEMS sensor, which will help the market register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



The sensor fusion technology is gaining immense popularity owing to its ability to get a highly accurate and reliable view of data. Sensor fusion technology enables smart devices to combine data from various sensors including gyroscopes, compass, and accelerometers to calculate elevation, linear translation, gravity, direction, and rotation. As the demand for integrating semiconductor sensors in smart electronic devices and systems grows across end-user segments, the demand for sensor fusion will rise.



With the presence of few major players, the global semiconductor sensors market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor sensors manufacturers, that include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.



Also, the semiconductor sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



