The Demand for Natural Fertility Supplements is Boosting the Global Fertility Supplement Market. The Demand for Fertility Supplements to Reach Almost USD 3 Billion, A 2X Growth, By 2027 - Arizton

Jan 10, 2023, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the fertility supplements market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2027. Factors such as growing awareness regarding fertility health, increasing advanced maternal age population (women) in developed and emerging markets, rapidly increasing infertile couples worldwide, and awareness of infertility issues among the global adult population are boosting the fertility supplements market.
Several global and regional players in the market offer a wide range of fertility supplements in natural, synthetic, and blend ingredients. Consumer preference and better clinical outcomes are increasing the demand for fertility supplements. Most vendors are increasingly focused on marketing and extending their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge over other market players. Rapid advances in the fertility supplement industry have significantly impacted the growth of products.
Europe is a highly dominating global fertility supplements market region, valued at USD 610.79 million in 2021. Due to the higher awareness level about fertility care and supplements, high expenditure and acceptance of fertility-boosting solutions are expected to fuel the region's market growth. In addition, the increasing infertility prevalence, changing lifestyle, delayed pregnancy, and increasing maternal age are some factors that led to the increasing infertility issues that drive the high demand for fertility care and accelerate the industry growth. In 2021, Italy accounted for 21.70% of the industry share and was the leading country in Europe. The significant industry growth contributing factors addressed in Italy are the significant development and higher acceptance of fertility care services.
Fertility Supplements Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 2.83 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 1.82 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
8 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Form, Type, Gender, Purchase Channels, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE
|
Key Prominent Vendors
|
Coast Science, Exeltis USA, Fairhaven Health, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, Vitabiotics Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, Bayer Ag, Beli, CaDi- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging, Carlson Labs, DCMG Laboratories, Elan Healthcare, Eu Natural, Fermenta Biotech, FullWell, Hera (HeraNow), iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd., Laboratorios Fertypharm S.L., Life Extension, Nestlé, Nature's Craft, Nutra Business, Nua Fertility, Ocean Healthcare, Orthomol, Ovaterra, Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Premama, Puritan's Pride, Ritual, Renova Nutrition, Supplemena, Seeking Health, TTK, Thorne, Wellbeing Nutrition, and Zenith Nutrition
|
Page Number
|
295
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3631
Rising Focus on Natural Fertility Supplements
Natural vitamin E-based fertility products are vital in boosting fertility and are natural antioxidants. It helps the fertilized egg stay attached to the uterine wall. Moreover, Ashwagandha herbs, Vitex, and adaptogens can boost fertility. Maca is a commonly used fertility aid solution. It contains a high level of p-methoxybenzyl isothiocyanate.
In some cases, it helps to increase sperm count concentration. Royal jelly is also a natural fertility supplement that increases testosterone. Olive oil and salmon solutions are natural sources of Coenzyme Q10 that are used to boost lagging fertility. It also helps with the energy production of mitochondria to process and recycle energy effectively. Due to proven results in users, the demand for natural fertility supplements is increasing. In addition, many companies are also involved in increasing their natural fertility supplements-based products.
New Product Launches
- In 2022, the leading market player, Ovaterra, launched two prenatal vitamin supplement products, Advanced Prep 35-39 & Advanced Prenatal, designed for pre, during, and post-pregnancy care.
- In 2022, Wellbeing Nutrition Indian, the fastest-growing plant-based nutrition company, will launch a SLOW nutraceutical product portfolio.
- In 2022, the Natalist company launched new products such as fertility supplements for every stage of the reproductive journey. The company launched consumer fertility, pregnancy, and essential postpartum products around 100% plastic neutral, including CoQ10 gummies, prenatal gummies, and other fertility and pregnancy test products.
- Nua fertility is one of the world-class fertility brands focused on innovation and delivery of world-class fertility products. In 2020, the company launched the fertility supplement, NuaBiome, for women.
Key Vendors
- Coast Science
- Exeltis USA
- Fairhaven Health
- LENUS Pharma GesmbH
- Vitabiotics Ltd.
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Bayer Ag
- Beli
- CaDi- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging
- Carlson Labs
- DCMG Laboratories
- Elan Healthcare
- Eu Natural
- Fermenta Biotech
- FullWell
- Hera (HeraNow)
- iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.
- Laboratorios Fertypharm S.L.
- Life Extension
- Nestlé
- Nature's Craft
- Nutra Business
- Nua Fertility
- Ocean Healthcare
- Orthomol
- Ovaterra
- Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.
- Premama
- Puritan's Pride
- Ritual
- Renova Nutrition
- Supplemena
- Seeking Health
- TTK
- Thorne
- Wellbeing Nutrition
- Zenith Nutrition
Market Segmentation
Form
- Natural
- Synthetic & Blend
Type
- Capsule
- Tablet
- Soft Gel
- Powder
- Liquid
Gender
- Women
- Men
Purchase Channels
- Over-the-counter (OTC)
- Prescription
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
