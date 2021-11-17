The Demex Group and Vave Partner to Offer Parametric Extreme Temperature Insurance

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Demex Group, the technology company behind a first-of-its-kind platform for analyzing, pricing, and transferring climate-linked risks at scale, and Vave, an algorithmic underwriting managing general agent and insurance API service platform, today announced a partnership to deliver extreme temperature insurance to commercial properties across the United States.

The dark blue dots on the attached map show where insured businesses would have received a claim payment of $1,000 during 2020's Polar Vortex. Businesses from South Dakota to the Texas/Mexico border and across all of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas would have received an immediate payment to cushion operational disruptions.

Climate change is driving increased extreme weather, including harsh winter cold snaps and summer heat waves. Small-to-medium business owners feel this acutely – extreme temperature events result in lost revenue and unforeseen expenses in the form of higher utility bills, higher operating costs, and higher supplier costs. In February 2021 alone, the U.S. extreme cold snap cost an estimated $20.8 billion in economic damages and led to 172 deaths. Vave's extreme temperature insurance is powered by Demex and designed to provide up to $1,000 of immediate cash during intense temperature events.

By embedding Demex technology within Vave's new commercial offering, policy holders are seamlessly protected from the costs of extreme climate events. This embedded insurance model combines the climate risk analytic expertise of Demex and the data-driven insurance offerings of Vave into robust, climate resiliency insurance.

Extreme temperature coverage is parametric, meaning that claims are directly linked to temperature. When the temperature passes a predefined threshold – for example, below 20°F in winter – a claim is immediately triggered.

Payment is automatic, without need for a time- consuming adjustment process. The claim amount corresponds to the severity of the event. More extreme events drive larger losses and lead to higher claim payments.

Policies are calibrated, based on hyper-local weather trends. Extreme weather insurance integrates property-level weather in nearly 42,000 zip codes with underwriting algorithms and estimates the climate risks at every Vave policy in the United States.

"At Demex, we believe insurers will lead the way helping people manage the effects of climate change. We're excited to launch this product because we see it as one of the first major steps to create climate resilience for policy holders," said Demex CEO Ed Byrns.

"The addition of Demex parametric weather cover to the Vave Commercial Property Product will give small businesses increased peace of mind that they can continue to operate following extreme weather. Our collaboration with Demex continues the Vave tradition of finding innovative ways to offer consumers enhanced coverage," said Vave Head of Product Robert Porter.

About The Demex Group

The world is changing; weather patterns are increasingly unstable and present unique risks for businesses. Extreme weather leads to dramatic fluctuations in revenue and operating costs. Yet existing financial weather risk management approaches were built for an earlier era and they are ill-equipped to reliably provide climate-linked financial security for property owners, tenants, and managers.

Demex makes it simple to build protection for operational weather risks. Demex developed a robust, end-to-end ecosystem, seamlessly integrating the weather data, cashflow modeling and channel partners required to provide coverage that's tailored for businesses around the globe.

Our team and technology were recognized in the top 50 insurtech companies in the Americas by InsurTech Insights and Oxbow Partners called us "one of 25 emerging technology-led businesses well- placed to help insurers succeed." HolonIQ said that Demex is one of "the 200 most promising Climate Tech startups" in North America.

With the business impact of climate change increasing every year, Demex is designed to support new sectors with an innovative approach.

Learn more at www.TheDemexGroup.com and www.DemexClimateCenter.com

About Vave

Vave is a leading algorithmic underwriting MGA with a fresh approach to insuring high-volume risk. Devised and developed by Canopius in 2019, Vave relaunched as an MGA in June 2021, by which point it had quoted on over 1.2 million risks, representing $2.2bn of premium. Vave is forecast to exceed $100m premium by the end of the year, and, as a digital platform with diverse capital, Vave is positioned for rapid and sustained growth. Vave also has a proprietary, dynamic algorithm-driven approach to portfolio management, which adapts and optimizes according to investor risk aversion.

www.vaveinsurance.com

