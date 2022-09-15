The Demex Group, Leader in Climate Risk Transfer, Appoints Bill Clark as Chief Executive Officer

Proven executive leader with deep expertise in transformational growth has joined Demex as its new CEO

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Demex Group (Demex) – the first provider of comprehensive solutions for modeling, assessing, and transferring climate-linked risks at scale – today announced that Bill Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to focus on growth and to spearhead future investment. Clark is a highly regarded technology executive with more than 20 years of market creation and operational leadership at VC and PE-backed companies.

Bill Clark, CEO of Demex

As CEO, Clark will leverage his expertise in technology company operations and his passion for identifying unique market opportunities to lead Demex through its next growth phase. Bill will focus on opening and expanding go-to-market channels, scaling the sales and innovation functions, and strengthening relationships with key partners and customers.

"Since launching at the start of 2020, Demex has pioneered a unique platform for transferring climate risk that is built on sophisticated proprietary financial modeling and developed in partnership with our capacity providers and our end-customers," said Demex Founder Ed Byrns. "Bill's leadership will elevate Demex as an integral cornerstone in the marketplace for climate risk transfer."

"Demex is clearly poised for scale thanks to the many achievements of the founders and the entire team," Ruth Foxe-Blader, Partner at Anthemis, added. "Bill's contributions will focus Demex's world-class team to amplify solutions in the rapidly growing market exposed to extreme weather events."

"Bill brings decades of success in strategic growth and marketing to compliment the Demex team's experience in tech, finance, risk management, capital markets, insurance, and climate science," added Hank Hattemer, Partner at Blue Bear Capital. "Bill is ideally suited to lead Demex to strengthen customer income statements in the face of weather volatility."

"Demex is approaching financial resilience for ever-increasing climate risks in a unique way," said Clark. "I am excited to add my experience leading companies through critical growth phases to Demex's proven solutions for insuring climate risks. I am thrilled to join the organization."

Bill Clark brings over 20 years of experience on boards of directors as well as previous roles as CEO and CMO for market-leading technology companies. Clark has successfully led multiple companies through key transition phases and major growth. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Engageware, he led the organization to its highest level of sales and profitability in its 20-year history (despite the pandemic,) acquired, and integrated an adjacent solution provider, and ultimately created a category-leading financial services solutions provider that serves hundreds of customers.

To learn more about Bill Clark, why he chose Demex, and where the future of Climate Risk Transfer is heading, connect with him in person during InsurTech Connect September 20-22, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

About The Demex Group

Demex is the first company to develop a comprehensive approach to climate risk transfer. Key products include Snow Solutions, Extreme Weather Insurance, and Climate Risk Appraisals. Demex technology rapidly performs climate assessments for every point around the world and then integrates client data and scalable analytics to develop an unlimited offering of financial instruments that are backed by our network of trusted capital partners. Demex clients don't just assess their risk, they manage it.

Demex is recognized as a top Insurtech, ClimateTech, and RegTech startup by InsurTech Insights, Oxbow Partners, HolonIQ, and Tacxn.

Learn more at TheDemexGroup.com and DemexClimateCenter.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Hoff

978-407-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE Demex