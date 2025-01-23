The Demise of DEI: A New Dawn for Black Economic Autonomy with the Inauguration of Black Business Enterprise (BBE) Certification, Echoing Booker T. Washington's Legacy

The National Business League Secures Historic USPTO Federal Trademark for Black Business Enterprise (BBE), Revolutionizing Economic Equity and Sovereignty for Black Entrepreneurs Globally

TUSKEGEE, Ala., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than six decades or 61 years after the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Black communities remain tethered to systemic inequities. Today, the National Business League (NBL)® makes history by securing a USPTO Federal Trademark for the Black Business Enterprise (BBE)® Certification and Scorecard Program (Registration Nos. 98127825 and 98130839). This landmark initiative reclaims Booker T. Washington's vision of self-reliance and economic sovereignty.

NBL Secures Trademark for Black Business Enterprise (BBE), Revolutionizing Economic Freedom for Black Entrepreneurs Post this (PRNewsfoto/The National Business League) (PRNewsfoto/The National Business League)

"The time for waiting and pleading is over," declared Dr. Ken L. Harris, President and CEO of the NBL. "Integration has failed to deliver economic justice for Black businesses and communities. DEI initiatives and affirmative action have fallen short, leaving us chained to systems that exclude and diminish us. The BBE Certification is our economic emancipation proclamation for the 21st century."

Failed Promises of DEI and Economic Inclusion: Decades of systemic neglect and performative gestures have exposed the shortcomings of so-called inclusion initiatives:

Legal Setbacks: The 2023 Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and UNC decision dismantled race-based affirmative action, rendering DEI strategies ineffective.

The 2023 Students for Fair Admissions v. and decision dismantled race-based affirmative action, rendering DEI strategies ineffective. Empty Commitments: Corporations pledged over $200 billion for racial equity since 2020, yet the promises produced negligible results for Black businesses.

Corporations pledged over for racial equity since 2020, yet the promises produced negligible results for Black businesses. Shrinking DEI Efforts: Political and corporate entities, alongside Black gatekeepers, have retreated into performative actions, abandoning real progress.

Political and corporate entities, alongside Black gatekeepers, have retreated into performative actions, abandoning real progress. Colonial Lexicon: Words like "minority," "marginalized," "people of color," and "disadvantaged" perpetuate dependency. The BBE movement rejects these labels, embracing ownership, power, and autonomy.

The BBE: Reclaiming Economic Power: Currently, Black businesses represent only 1% of certified minority firms, excluding them from more than $500 billion in public and private sector contracts. The BBE Certification transforms this dynamic with:

Certification: Reserved for businesses with at least 51% Black ownership, prioritizing equity for Black entrepreneurs and honoring the $1.5 trillion in annual Black consumer spending power.

Reserved for businesses with at least 51% Black ownership, prioritizing equity for Black entrepreneurs and honoring the in annual Black consumer spending power. Scorecard: A digital accountability tool ensuring corporations and government entities equitably spend with Black businesses.

A digital accountability tool ensuring corporations and government entities equitably spend with Black businesses. Proven Success: Piloted through the National Black Supplier Development Program, generating $150 million in contracts with corporations like Comerica Bank, Cummins, DTE Energy, Ford, GM, Lear, Magna, Stellantis and Toyota,

A Call to Action: The BBE Certification national launch will take place at the 125th Quasquicentennial National Black Business Conference in Atlanta, August 20–23, 2025, alongside the Black Economic Freedom Movement's Digitize 1 Million Black Businesses by 2028 Campaign.

Dr. Harris challenges: "We will no longer beg for seats at tables where Black enterprise is undervalued. We will build our own tables, anchored in ownership and self-reliance, working only with those who genuinely support Black economic freedom."

About National Business League: Founded in 1900 by Booker T. Washington, the National Business League (NBL)® is the nation's oldest and largest trade organization committed to advancing economic equity for Black businesses. Visit www.nationalbusinessleague.org.

About National Alliance for Black Business (NABB): Co-founded in 2022, NABB unites the National Black Chamber of Commerce, the World Conference of Mayors, and 100+ other Black organizations to drive growth and prosperity for Black businesses. Visit www.nationalallianceforblackbusiness.com.

NBL Media Contact:

Minehaha Forman, MBA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-510-220-0759

SOURCE The National Business League