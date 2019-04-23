The Democrat and Chronicle Names ComTec Solutions a Winner Of The Rochester Top Workplaces 2019 Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComTec Solutions LLC has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Democrat and Chronicle. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"We're honored to be named as one of Rochester's Top Workplaces, especially since the judges were our own employees," said Rob Moyer, ComTec's President. "It shows our hard work in creating an environment that our employees can thrive in is paying off by helping us hire and retain some of the top talent in the industry."

ComTec Solutions has been providing technology expertise to a diverse client base since 1995. Offering a range of business technology services, including Epicor Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and managed IT services, ComTec is committed to providing the very best technology solution to fit each customer's individual needs.

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

About ComTec Solutions, LLC

