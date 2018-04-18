LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- E market to exhibit significant growth potential between 2018 and 2023



The density meter market is estimated to be worth USD 855.0 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 1,041.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.02% between 2018 and 2023. Oil & gas downstream segment and stringent regulations with regard to food quality and food safety are some of the key factors driving the density meter market growth. There is a trade-off between accuracy and the cost of density meters and is restraining the market growth.



The density meter market for ultrasonic type is expected to grow rapidly

Ultrasonic density/concentration meters are widely used in water and wastewater treatment, metals and mining, chemicals, and pulp and paper industries. As ultrasonic density meters are more accurate, they are preferred in various industries, and hence, the market for this type is expected to grow rapidly.



Water & wastewater industry is expected to hold the largest size of the Density meter market

Consistency meters are widely used in sewage treatment plants.Consistency meters accurately measure the sludge density as the percentage of solids.



Density meters are part of process control systems that regulate the water extraction for the final disposal of sludge. Stringent norms regarding the discharge of wastewater, especially for industrial wastewater, limited availability of drinkable water, and popularity of smart water management are expected to further fuel the demand for density meters.



APAC to be the fastest-growing market for density meter during 2018–2023

The increasing industrialization in APAC is making the region one of the potential markets for density meters.The process automation industry is also expected to avail various opportunities in APAC.



In the coming years, India is expected to provide more opportunities to the process automation industry because of its political and global reformation. Water and wastewater treatment, food & beverages, and chemicals industries in APAC are expected to drive the growth of the density meter market in the region.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 50%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 70%, Directors = 20%, and Others = 10%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 35%, APAC = 15%, and RoW = 10%



Key players in the market include Emerson (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Yokogawa (Japan), Mettler Toledo (Switzerland), Toshiba (Japan), AMETEK (US), Valmet (Finland), Anton Paar (Austria), Vega Grieshaber (Germany), Berthold Technologies (Germany), Schmidt + Haensch (Germany), ProMtec Theisen (Germany), A.KRUSS Optronic (Germany), Avenisense (France), Rudolph Research Analytical (US), Bopp & Reuther (Germany), Rototherm Group (UK), Integrated Sensing System (US), Sensotech (Germany), Kyoto Electronics (Japan), Lemis Baltic (Latvia), Horiba (Japan), Meidensha Corporation (Japan), Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology (China), and Ronan Engineering (US).



Research Coverage:

The research report on the density meter market covers different segments—implementation type, type, industry, and geography.The market has been segmented on the basis of implementation type into process and lab.



The process density meter is further segmented into liquid and gas.Also, liquid process density meter is further drilled down to tank and pipeline.



The density meter market has been segmented on the basis of type into vibrating, nuclear, ultrasonic, microwave, and optical.Moreover, the density meter market based on industry has been segmented into chemicals, food & beverages, oil & gas, metals and mining, and water and wastewater treatment.



The report covers 4 regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on implementation type, type, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the Density meter market.



Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the density meter market have been detailed in this report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape, along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.



