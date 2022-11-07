NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental implants are artificial tooth roots used to support false teeth or bridges.They are made of titanium and/or other materials, which are compatible with the human body.







They substitute missing teeth and are placed in the jaw to support restorations.Dental implants provide a strong foundation and are an ideal option for people who have lost a tooth or are missing a few teeth.



Prosthetic dentistry involves the diagnosis and treatment of infected teeth and the reconstruction of missing teeth using crowns, bridges, implants, and dentures.Dental prosthetic treatments offer a more permanent solution than endodontic treatments mainly due to recent technological advancements, such as CAD/CAM dentistry, in prosthetics.



Dental implants and prosthetics are also used to restore intraoral defects.



The dental implants and prosthetics market is projected to reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2027 from USD 9.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growth in the dental implants and prosthetics market is primarily due to the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits, and growing consumer awareness and rising focus on aesthetics. However, the high cost of dental implants and limited reimbursements and the greater risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges are expected to partially limit market growth.



The premium implants segment accounted for the largest share in the dental implants market

Based on price, the dental implants market is segmented into premium implants, value implants, and discounted implants.In 2021, the premium implants segment accounted for the largest share in the dental implants market.



The large share of premium implants is mainly due to their higher adoption in developed countries, such as the US, Germany, and Japan.



In 2021, dental bridges accounted for the largest share in the dental prosthetics market, by type

The dental prosthetics market, by type, is split into dental crowns, dental bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays.In 2021, dental bridges accounted for the largest share in the dental prosthetics market, by type.



The large share of dental bridges is mainly due to dental bridges are cost-effective alternatives to single-tooth implants and can also cover up multiple missing teeth.However, the use of bridges in dental restoration procedures poses the risk of deterioration of the bone surrounding the previous missing tooth.



In addition, bridges are more prone to plaque accumulation and gum diseases.



Hospitals and clinics held the largest dental implants and prosthetics market share in 2021

Based on type of facility, hospitals and clinics held the largest dental implants and prosthetics market share in 2021. The rising number of dental clinics and hospitals in developing countries (such as India and China) is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the dental implants and prosthetics market.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in 2021

Based on geography, the dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Growth of the Asia Pacific dental implants and prosthetics market is primarily driven by the rapid rise in geriatric population, flourishing medical tourism, and higher demand for cosmetic dentistry.



Key players in the dental implants and prosthetics market

The prominent players in the dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Septodont Holding (France), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc(US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (US), Shofu Inc (Japan), Bisco Inc. (US), Dental Technologies (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the dental implants and prosthetics market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, type of facility and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various dental implants and prosthetics products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

â€¢ Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market. The report analyzes this market by type, type of facility and region.

â€¢ Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global dental implants and prosthetics market.

â€¢ Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, type of facility and region.

â€¢ Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global dental implants and prosthetics market.

â€¢ Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market.



