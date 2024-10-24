The Dental Team of AllClear Dentistry Welcomes Dr. Jenna Alloush to their Family Practice

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. James Cleary and the team at AllClear Dentistry are happy to announce the addition of Dr. Jenna Alloush to their family practice team, further enhancing their commitment to providing exceptional dental care to the Columbia community.

Dr. Alloush graduated from the prestigious University of Maryland Dental School, where she developed a strong foundation in both clinical and patient-centered dental care. Following her graduation, she completed a one-year general practice residency at the Baltimore VA Hospital. This residency provided her with extensive hands-on experience in various dental procedures and the opportunity to serve diverse patient populations, solidifying her skills and expertise.

Committed to fostering a warm and inviting environment, Dr. Alloush believes that effective dental care goes beyond just treating teeth; it involves building trusting relationships with patients and understanding their individual needs. Her approach emphasizes patient comfort and education, ensuring that every individual feels informed and empowered about their oral health.

Dr. Alloush is excited to accept new patients and looks forward to providing comprehensive dental services ranging from routine check-ups and preventive care to more restorative and cosmetic procedures. With her gentle demeanor and commitment to excellence, she is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of her patients.

AllClear Dentistry is committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered dentistry in Columbia Maryland 21046, ensuring you receive excellent dentistry in a comfortable environment. You deserve a skilled, experienced dental team dedicated to helping you achieve optimal oral health. We are proud to welcome new patients of all ages, ensuring that everyone in the community feels at home with us. As a family-owned and operated business, AllClear Dentistry focuses on providing each patient with the personal care they deserve.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://allcleardentistry.com/ or contact their team at (410) 381-7300.

