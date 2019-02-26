LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Edentulism or tooth loss is a condition characterized by the partial or complete loss of teeth as a result of injury or diseases such as tooth decay, tooth trauma, or gum disease. Edentulism is common among older people and affects the person's facial appearance and ability to eat and talk. Also, the growing incidence of causative factors on dental health such as smoking, alcohol use, and unhealthy carbohydrate-rich dietary behaviors, the lack of or limited access to dental care in low-income economies, and the high consumption of fluorinated water are some of the major reasons for tooth loss. The availability of advanced dentistry solutions such as dentures for teeth replacement and presence of oral health initiatives focused on providing improved oral health services, which will drive the growth of the global dentures market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the dentures market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

High demand for dental care

The increasing incidence oral diseases such as gum disease and periodontitis are leading to tooth loss. Improper oral hygiene with gum disease increases the risk of preteen labor, diabetes, susceptibility to influenza and health conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

Availability of alternatives

The availability of alternatives such as dental implants, dental bridges, overdentures, and hybrid dentures restrict the growth of the global dentures market. In hybrid dentures, the teeth are replaced with a prosthetic attached to dental implants. Thereby, the availability of alternatives hampers the growth of the global dentures market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



