The Denver, Colorado Office of Johnson Fistel Begins Investigation into Ibotta and Urges Shareholders to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA)—headquartered in Denver, Colorado—or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.

What if I purchased Ibotta securities? If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click Here to Join the Investigation

For more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 13, 2024, Ibotta disclosed its financial results for the second quarter, revealing a net loss of $34.0 million, which constitutes 39% of its revenue for the period. The company reported a 19% decline in direct-to-consumer redemptions on a year-over-year basis, accompanied by a 7% reduction in the number of direct-to-consumer redeemers. Furthermore, the total number of redemptions per redeemer exhibited a notable year-over-year decrease of 39%. Additionally, the revenue generated per redemption exhibited a year-over-year decline of 19%.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its April 2024 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP