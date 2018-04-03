The Denver Hospice Names Melinda Egging President

Egging is a 16-year hospice veteran having begun her career with Sangre de Cristo Hospice, Pueblo, Colo., in 2002 as its volunteer director. During her tenure there, she served in a variety of roles and received multiple promotions leading to her role as chief quality, compliance and performance improvement officer. Egging joined The Denver Hospice in 2009 and has led multiple departments including health information management and quality and compliance.

In 2015, Egging was promoted to vice president of quality, corporate compliance and risk management at Care Synergy, the Rocky Mountain Region's largest end-of-life care network. Care Synergy provides mission support services for multiple not-for-profit, community-based hospice and palliative care organizations. The Denver Hospice is a Care Synergy affiliate.

A graduate of Troy University, Egging holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Industrial Psychology. In addition, she is a Certified Hospice Administrator, a Certified Healthcare Risk Manager and certified in Healthcare Compliance.

"The Denver Hospice Board of Directors unanimously selected Egging to lead the organization into the future," says Tim Bowen, president and CEO, Care Synergy. "Melinda's vast hospice experience coupled with her strong reputation for strategic thinking ensures The Denver Hospice will continue to be patient-centered and the most trusted end-of-life and palliative care provider in the Rocky Mountain Region."

