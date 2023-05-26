The Denver Mattress in Florence is now a combined Denver Mattress and Furniture Row!

News provided by

Furniture Row, LLC

26 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

FLORENCE, Ky., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress is excited to announce the Grand Opening of a new combined Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Florence! Located at 7531 Mall Rd, this new store is replacing the existing Denver Mattress in Florence, which has been undergoing renovations for the past several months in anticipation of this change.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved Denver Mattress and Furniture Row in Florence," said Joe Sparks, the General Manager of Denver Mattress. "Our goal was to create an immersive shopping experience that is unlike anything else in the area. The Denver Mattress in Florence now includes a beautiful Furniture Row section on the sale floor that displays some of our best-selling pieces of furniture for every room of the home, and it also showcases a sleek, modern design that is both inviting and functional. Customers will soon be able to shop for both mattresses and furniture from one convenient location, and they will even be able to order a variety of online Furniture Row products to the store for easy pick-up. With more shopping space, a brand-new look, and the ability to shop for their entire home, we're confident that all our customers in Florence and the surrounding area will love the new combined location."

To make this project a reality, the company first obtained the neighboring retail space next to the existing Denver Mattress in Florence. Once renovations began, the dividing walls were removed, and the Denver Mattress was expanded into the new larger space. The design team then went to work updating the interior of the store with a fresh new aesthetic, which included new flooring, drywall, lighting fixtures, and more. Lastly, the team divided the open floor plan into two sections: a Denver Mattress section with rows of mattresses from Denver Mattress and America's best-selling mattress brands, and a Furniture Row section which features some of their most popular furniture collections for every room of the home.

About Furniture Row
Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress
Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact
Andrea Terrones
[email protected]

SOURCE Furniture Row, LLC

Also from this source

Furniture Row Announces the Grand Reopening of their Chattanooga Location!

Furniture Row is Excited to Announce the Grand Reopening of their Corpus Christi location!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.