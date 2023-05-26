The Denver Mattress in Florence is now a combined Denver Mattress and Furniture Row!

FLORENCE, Ky., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress is excited to announce the Grand Opening of a new combined Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Florence! Located at 7531 Mall Rd, this new store is replacing the existing Denver Mattress in Florence, which has been undergoing renovations for the past several months in anticipation of this change.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved Denver Mattress and Furniture Row in Florence," said Joe Sparks, the General Manager of Denver Mattress. "Our goal was to create an immersive shopping experience that is unlike anything else in the area. The Denver Mattress in Florence now includes a beautiful Furniture Row section on the sale floor that displays some of our best-selling pieces of furniture for every room of the home, and it also showcases a sleek, modern design that is both inviting and functional. Customers will soon be able to shop for both mattresses and furniture from one convenient location, and they will even be able to order a variety of online Furniture Row products to the store for easy pick-up. With more shopping space, a brand-new look, and the ability to shop for their entire home, we're confident that all our customers in Florence and the surrounding area will love the new combined location."

To make this project a reality, the company first obtained the neighboring retail space next to the existing Denver Mattress in Florence. Once renovations began, the dividing walls were removed, and the Denver Mattress was expanded into the new larger space. The design team then went to work updating the interior of the store with a fresh new aesthetic, which included new flooring, drywall, lighting fixtures, and more. Lastly, the team divided the open floor plan into two sections: a Denver Mattress section with rows of mattresses from Denver Mattress and America's best-selling mattress brands, and a Furniture Row section which features some of their most popular furniture collections for every room of the home.

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love.

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers.

