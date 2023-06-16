The Denver Mattress in Glenwood Springs Now Features a Fully Functioning Furniture Row!

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row and Denver Mattress are excited to announce the Grand Opening of a new combined store in Glenwood Springs! That's right, the existing Denver Mattress in Glenwood Springs is moving to a larger retail space in its current shopping center, and it's about to reopen its doors as a combined Furniture Row and Denver Mattress location. The new store, located at 3202 South Glen Ave, will offer customers a convenient one-stop-shop for all their home furnishing needs.

"We are delighted to introduce the new combined store to the Glenwood Springs community," said Joe Sparks, the General Manager of Denver Mattress. "After some recent changes in the Roaring Fork shopping center, we realized we would have the perfect opportunity to create a unique and immersive shopping experience if we were to move into a larger space and expand our offerings. The new store will now feature a Denver Mattress with even more fantastic sleep products to choose from, and it will contain a fully functioning furniture row with our best-selling pieces of furniture for every room. On top of that, the interior will also showcase an eye-catching modern design that's sure to excite the people of Glenwood Springs for many years to come."

To make this project a reality, the company took advantage of recent changes within the shopping center of the existing Denver Mattress in Glenwood Springs. First, they purchased the large retail space at the corner of the shopping center. Then they began the process of establishing a new floor plan, and the design team got to work updating the interior of with a beautiful new aesthetic, which included new flooring, drywall, lighting fixtures, and more. Once renovations were nearing completion, the existing Denver Mattress was moved to the new location and the team put the finishing touches on the split floor plan. The new location now contains a larger Denver Mattress store, which features rows of mattresses from Denver Mattress and America's best-selling mattress brands, and it also offers an expansive Furniture Row section which features some of their most popular furniture collections for every room of the home.

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

