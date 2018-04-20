The Denver Post Names SEMA Construction, Inc. A Winner Of The Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award

SEMA Construction, Inc., based in Centennial, Colorado, employs over 200 in Colorado, and 500 nationwide. Specializing in heavy construction and civil infrastructure, SEMA is consistently ranked as one of the nation's top contractors. Since inception, SEMA has completed nearly $4 billion in heavy civil projects, with $2 billion in this region alone. SEMA currently leads Denver's $80 million design-build infrastructure project, 39th Avenue Greenway and Open Channel.

Says Brett Ames, SEMA's Rocky Mountain District President, "Our success as a company is entirely due to our exceptional workforce. Over the past 27 years, SEMA's employees have built and refined our unique culture. We offer what many companies do not—a culture of freedom, autonomy, and responsibility. Our highly aligned, but loosely coupled, workforce has found that this culture promotes top performance. Being named a Top Workplace by our own employees is an incredible honor for which we are sincerely grateful."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy" said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

About SEMA Construction, Inc.

Privately-held and founded in 1991, SEMA Construction, Inc. is a full-service contractor regarded for completing high-quality construction projects safely, ahead of schedule, and within budget parameters. With four district offices across the country, SEMA is based in Colorado and operates in the following sectors: Highways & Roadways; Bridges & Structures; Alternate Delivery; Railroads; Dams & Reservoirs; Airports; Earthwork, Environmental Services; Underground Utilities; Water Storage & Treatment; Industrial & Mining; Oil, Gas & Energy; and Precast Concrete.

