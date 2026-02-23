The Denyce Graves Foundation and the Metropolitan Opera Present Shared Voices: Behind the Curtain and Sounds of Hope

A Two-Day Celebration of Music, Access, and the Future of Opera

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF), in collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera, proudly presents Shared Voices: Behind the Curtain and Sounds of Hope, a dynamic two-day celebration spotlighting emerging vocal artists and advancing a more inclusive future for classical music.

This partnership brings together students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and leading conservatories nationwide for immersive professional development, mentorship, and performance. The weekend culminates in the Sounds of Hope Concert, a public event that highlights artistry, legacy, and the transformative power of representation in opera.

March 5: Behind the Curtain

The experience begins at the Metropolitan Opera with rare behind-the-scenes access for the Shared Voices Cohort. Participants will engage in a masterclass with Melissa Wegner, Executive Director of the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, attend the dress rehearsal of Tristan und Isolde by Richard Wagner, and receive individualized coachings led by Maestro Pierre Vallet and Metropolitan Opera staff.

Through dialogue with Lindemann Young Artists and attendance at their recital at Merkin Hall, students gain invaluable insight into the standards and pathways of an international operatic career. Designed as a fully immersive experience, Behind the Curtain affirms that these young artists belong on the world's greatest stages.

March 6: Sounds of Hope Concert

7:00 PM | Leonard Davis Center for the Performing Arts at Aaron Davis Hall, City College of New York

Tickets: Free with a $15 suggested donation

Reserve tickets: Sounds of Hope Concert

The weekend's signature event, the Sounds of Hope Concert, showcases the Shared Voices Cohort in a powerful program honoring the legacy of Black composers alongside beloved works from the classical canon.

More than a performance, Sounds of Hope is a celebration of excellence, resilience, and possibility. Generously co-hosted by The New Heritage Theatre Group and the Leonard Davis Center for the Performing Arts, the evening invites audiences and supporters to witness the impact of meaningful investment in young artists and to help ensure that the future of opera reflects the full diversity of our world.

Founded by Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning opera star Denyce Graves, The Denyce Graves Foundation works at the intersection of social justice, American history, and the arts to create pathways for the next generation of vocal artists.

Media Contact:

Mika Robinson

Marketing and Communications Manager

[email protected]

(202) 607-1885

SOURCE The Denyce Graves Foundation