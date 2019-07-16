The Department in Downtown Phoenix Expanding Office and Coworking Space

"It's been amazing to see the business community here in the Phoenix area multiply since I became a member at The Department in 2015," said John Herbold, CEO of Brushfire Interactive. "More and more companies like ours are looking at nontraditional space to establish their teams, and the new offices here at The Department are a perfect fit. It also doesn't hurt that they offer the best prices in downtown Phoenix ."

Premium Office Amenities at Affordable Prices

The new seventh floor private offices, team spaces, and coworking area will showcase the same mid-century modern aesthetic of the existing coworking space on the sixth floor. A large staircase connecting the two floors gives all Department Coworking members access to 28,000 square feet of coworking space including:

Skyrise balconies

10 technology-enhanced conference rooms

6 private phone booths

Nursing mothers room

Onsite hospitality team

Endless coffee, tea, and cold drinks

Open kitchen with networking bar

Charging tables and soft seating

"Our goal is to help businesses grow, and this project really ties it all together," said Kyle Frazey, Managing Director at The Department. "Because we offer a range of options for teams of 1 to 100, business leaders and entrepreneurs can focus on growing their business, team, and culture without having to worry about relocating."

A Historic Building for Modern Businesses

The Department Coworking opened in 2015 on the 6th floor of the historic mid-rise building downtown. The building was recently renamed The Department. What was originally Korricks Department Store, opened in 1914, is now home to dozens of businesses including companies like Virtuous Software, in large, private suites, 1-4 person offices for entrepreneurs and consultants, team spaces for digital agencies like Brushfire, retail storefronts like Cartel Coffee Lab, and single desks in the open coworking space.

About The Department

Located at First Street and Washington in the heart of downtown Phoenix, Arizona, The Department is a 7-floor building offering flexible office, coworking, retail, and event space all with a modern feel and the amenities needed to grow a business.

Contact

Kyle Frazey

602-385-0764

kyle.frazey@departmentphx.com

