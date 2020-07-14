The Department of Health & Human Services Awards Contract to P&R Dental Strategies to Assist in Identifying U.S. Dental Providers

HAMILTON, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, the premier dental insights company, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to supply data to help identify U.S. dentists in support of HHS's distribution of billions of stimulus dollars to dentists and other health care providers under the CARES Act's Provider Relief Fund.

P&R Dental Strategies will leverage its vast, multi-payer dental claims database, DentaBase® (which contains over 3.6 billion dental procedures and data on over 200,000 active U.S. dentists) to help HHS identify dental providers. HHS will use the data from P&R to assist in the speedy and accurate distribution of stimulus dollars to dental providers who apply for relief under the multi-billion dollar Provider Relief Fund.

In light of the urgent need to get the stimulus money into the hands of dental providers to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their practices, P&R Dental Strategies was able to deliver the initial report to HHS within 72 hours of contract execution.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "We are extremely proud that HHS selected P&R for its data needs and very gratified that we were able to quickly and efficiently put our data to work helping dental providers receive much-needed stimulus funding during this global COVID-19 crisis. We hope our data will contribute to the restoration of the financial health of dental providers and to the robust and rapid recovery of the national dental market."

Michael Urbach, President of P&R Dental Strategies, added: "During this time of upheaval and uncertainty, our clients have relied on P&R for objective, data-driven insights into the size, speed and nature of the unprecedented decline, and the rapid recovery, of the U.S. dental market. We are thrilled that our data is now assisting HHS in delivering much-needed relief to dental providers around the country."

For more information about P&R Dental Strategies, our multi-payer database, DentaBase®, and our payer business solutions, visit https://www.pandrdental.com

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email [email protected]

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

Website: https://www.pandrdental.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental

Joe Mann

Vice President of Marketing

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

6097839011

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.pandrdental.com

