The Department Of The Air Force Awards Pergravis $73.2 Million Preventative And Emergency Maintenance Contract

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pergravis, LLC, a Tampa-based mission-critical facility services firm, announced today that it has been awarded a $73.2 million contract by the Department of the Air Force, Directorate of Contracting (USAF). The 5.5-year contract provides emergency and preventative uninterruptable power supply (UPS) system maintenance services to government facilities around the world through the Power Conditioning and Continuation Interface Equipment (PCCIE) program office in Ogden, UT. The PCCIE contract vehicle provides all federal agencies with a single agency resource for sourcing maintenance services for their UPS systems, batteries and related critical electrical infrastructure.

"As UPS systems become more sophisticated, we believe the OEM service delivery model is the future of the industry," said Steve Ritzi, Managing Director. "At Pergravis, we provide a single point-of-contact for every federal agency that engages through the PCCIE contract vehicle. We're certified data center experts, superior problem-solvers and provide unparalleled, mission-driven customer service to make sure the job gets done well, correctly and in a timely fashion."

Pergravis partnered with original equipment manufacturers to supply the PCCIE program with UPS emergency and preventative maintenance services to best serve the unique and critical missions of federal agencies around the globe. The contract also provides a vehicle for the delivery of enhanced services such as component repair and replacement on an as-needed basis.

"We are so grateful that our partnership and service delivery paradigm was selected as the preferred solution for the PCCIE program," said Dominick Rappa, Managing Director. "The criticality of the mission we support is always front and center; it is core to all we do. In partnership with our OEM UPS service providers, we have assembled a world-class team of trained and certified technical resources that possess total mastery of their individual power products. There is simply no better service solution available to ensure the uptime of mission-critical electrical equipment.

About Pergravis, LLC

Pergravis is a mission critical facility service firm that serves technology-dependent organizations with facility assessment, design, improvement, maintenance, management and operational support for their data centers and technical facilities.

The Tampa-based company maintains a wealth of expertise in electrical distribution, UPS, generation, precision cooling and associated systems that comprise the foundation of all modern mission critical facilities.

Pergravis provides its customers with the physical infrastructure solutions and services that best fit their organization's needs, working diligently to ensure its customer's facilities operate in accordance with their design specifications and industry best practices. Pergravis' global delivery model provides this world-class service to its customers regardless of location.

