The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates delivered the closing remarks at the UCAM - DIHAD Master's Degree in Sustainable Humanitarian Action

His Royal Highness Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his best wishes to the 63 graduates from 50 nationalities: 'to be the best ambassadors of humanity, illuminating the paths of hope towards a more humanitarian future'.

MURCIA, Spain, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM) and the DIHAD Foundation (Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development) recently celebrated the graduation ceremony of the first two classes of the Master's Degree in Sustainable Humanitarian Action . This innovative degree programme, which has the support and sponsorship of the Ahmad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and INDEX Holding, combines online and onsite teaching methods and in its first two editions has trained 63 students from 50 nationalities, such as Syria, Nigeria, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Gambia, Malawi, Romania, France, Sudan, Ghana, Lesotho, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Algeria, Kenya, Colombia, Panama and Bangladesh, among others.

José Luis Mendoza gives Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan a metope with the UCAM shield in the presence of Abdulsalam AlMadani

The ceremony was chaired by His Royal Highness Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of the United Arab Emirates; Abdulsalam AlMadani, President of INDEX Holding and the DIHAD Foundation, and José Luis Mendoza García, UCAM's Director General of Institutional Relations, who was joined by Gonzalo Wandosell, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business at UCAM and of the DIHAD Humanitarian College.

One of the most touching moments of the event came when José Luis Mendoza presented Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of his support and contribution to the programme, with a UCAM plaque and diploma accrediting him as Extraordinary Professor in Sustainable Humanitarian Action.

Training leaders for international organisations

The Master's Degree in Sustainable Humanitarian Action is a unique programme, where students are trained by a multinational faculty with extensive experience and benefit from networking opportunities with humanitarian organisations thanks to the DIHAD Foundation, a federation that brings together more than 600 NGOs worldwide.

The programme is designed to introduce students to the latest innovations and technologies in the humanitarian field, enabling them to further their careers in this sector. This graduation marks an important milestone in the lives of these students, who are now prepared to implement, improve and design humanitarian projects and programmes from a sustainable perspective, as well as to lead international organisations.

