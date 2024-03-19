THE DERMATOLOGY FOUNDATION AND SKIN OF COLOR SOCIETY BESTOW THE FIRST-EVER SANOFI AND REGENERON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION MID-CAREER AWARD ON DONALD A. GLASS II, MD, PhD, FAAD

This substantial award will support Dr. Glass's seminal research into "Genetics, Comorbidities and their Association with Keloids"

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermatology Foundation (DF) and the Skin of Color Society (SOCS) announce that Donald A. Glass II, MD, PhD, FAAD, is the 2024 recipient of the first-ever Sanofi and Regeneron Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Mid-Career Award, given to support his research into "Genetics, Comorbidities and their Association with Keloids."

A nationally recognized keloids expert, Dr. Glass is an Associate Professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He served as 2021-2022 President of the Skin of Color Society.

Dr. Donald A. Glass II, 2024 Sanofi and Regeneron DEI Mid-Career Awardee (2nd from right), pictured with Dermatology Foundation and Skin of Color Society representatives from left-right: John E. Bournas, Dermatology Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly J. Miller, Skin of Color Society Executive Director, Dr. Janet A. Fairley, Dermatology Foundation President, and Dr. Andrew F. Alexis, SOCS President, 2023-2024. Photo credit: Cali Griebel Photography.

This groundbreaking award was presented to Dr. Glass at the 20th Annual Skin of Color Society Scientific Symposium and the 60th Annual Meeting of the Dermatology Foundation, both of which took place during the recent American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.

The Sanofi and Regeneron DEI Mid-Career Award was developed especially for the exceptional mid-career investigator with an established trajectory of excellence in basic, clinical or translational science. This award aims to expand the understanding of dermatological issues impacting underrepresented or underserved groups in medicine.

Dr. Glass was selected by the DF and SOCS Collaborative according to a well-defined and comprehensive evaluation process based on the National Institutes of Health procedure for research grants.

Dr. Janet Fairley, DF President, comments on the importance of the new research award. "The need for mid-career research funding is growing and, when provided, can spur investigators to do remarkable work. We were excited to work with the Skin of Color Society to develop a new funding source that would focus solely on research that could further health equity. Together, we were able to enrich the funding available for mid-career investigators. Our sincere congratulations to Dr. Glass, the outstanding first award recipient for this highly competitive award—and our sincere gratitude to Sanofi and Regeneron for making the award possible."

"We are greatly honored to collaborate with the Dermatology Foundation on this important opportunity to support exemplary investigators who are dedicated to studying dermatological diseases that impact underrepresented and underserved patients of color. We congratulate Dr. Donald Glass on receiving this well-earned research award and look forward to the results of his work," remarks Victoria Barbosa, MD, MPH, MBA, FAAD, Skin of Color Society President (2024-2025), and Associate Professor of Dermatology at the University of Chicago.

"We appreciate the generous support from Sanofi and Regeneron to facilitate vitally needed research affecting our patients of color, and commend Dr. Glass on receiving this inaugural award in support of his seminal research into genetics, comorbidities and their association with keloids," states John E. Harris, MD, PhD, FAAD, Chair of the Skin of Color Society's Diversity, Equity and Inclusions (DEI) Research Grant Committee (2023-2024), Chair of Dermatology, Director of the Autoimmune Therapeutics Institute and Director of the Vitiligo Clinic and Research Center at UMass Chan Medical School, and past recipient of research awards and grants from both the Dermatology Foundation and Skin of Color Society.

Applications for the 2025 Sanofi and Regeneron DEI Mid-Career Award cycle will open in mid-September 2024. For more information, visit here.

About the Dermatology Foundation

The purpose of the Dermatology Foundation is simple but powerful. For sixty years, the Dermatology Foundation has identified and supported the early career work of investigators with great potential. Our research awards have helped launch outstanding research and academic careers and have helped make the practice of dermatology what it is today. To date, the Foundation has awarded nearly 2,600 research awards to enable advancements in patient care by providing $88.9M in funding for discovery to talented investigators. The Dermatology Foundation has a proven track record of funding novel ideas and individuals who are dedicated to expanding the understanding of dermatologic conditions and diseases. www.dermatologyfoundation.org

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is a globally recognized leader in advancing skin of color dermatology, with dermatologist members from 30 countries around the world. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Susan C. Taylor, the SOCS mission is to achieve health equity and excellence in patient care through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. Since its inception, SOCS has worked tirelessly to increase diversity in dermatology and train dermatology residents and fellows in delivering excellent, culturally competent patient care. SOCS membership includes highly skilled mentors across dermatology subspecialties (medical, cosmetic and surgical), and practice settings (private practice, public service and academia). The Society has successfully mentored hundreds of medical students, dermatology residents and fellows and has awarded various research, fellowship, observership, career development and innovation grants to early and mid-career dermatologists. www.skinofcolorsociety.org

SOURCE Skin of Color Society