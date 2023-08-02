The Dermatology Market to grow by USD 12,761.97 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing prevalence of tele dermatology is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dermatology market is to grow by USD 12,761.97 million between 2023 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 10.82%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, End-user, and Geography. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing geriatric population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious skin diseases. As a result, the demand for dermatology products and services is increasing in the region. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region due to increased awareness of diagnostic tests related to skin diseases among older people. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dermatology Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Dermatology Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Acne



Psoriasis



Dermatitis



Skin Cancer



Alopecia And Others

End-user

Skin Clinics



Hospitals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the Acne segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major application for the dermatological equipment market is the treatment of acne, a typical skin condition characterized by blackheads, and pimples. The incidence of acne in adolescents and adults is increasing, and advances in dermatological treatments are increasing the demand for skin care products. In addition, the introduction of cutting-edge products and technologies that make acne treatment options accessible to patients around the world are the key factors driving the market development.

Dermatology Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the dermatology market include Aesthetic Group, Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biofrontera AG, Bioglint Derma Care, Bruker Corp., Candela Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Dermatology and Co., DermLite LLC, Ernst Pharmacia TM, Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Genesis Biosystems Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Image Derm Inc., LEO Pharma AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, and Novotech Health Holdings. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market.

Company Offering

Aesthetic Group - The company offers dermatology products such as biopsy punches and dermatological curettes.

The company offers dermatology products such as biopsy punches and dermatological curettes. Alma Lasers Ltd - The company offers dermatology products such as DermaClear advanced hydra dermabrasion solution.

The company offers dermatology products such as DermaClear advanced hydra dermabrasion solution. Bioglint Derma Care - The company offers dermatology products such as Alospa and Clinket.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Dermatology Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The effective diagnosis of skin disorders is a key factor driving market growth. Skin disorders are becoming more prevalent in the population, which arises the need for effective diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. These diseases include melanoma, acne, psoriasis, and eczema. Skin products and services must be available to make accurate diagnoses, provide targeted treatments, and track skin disease status. Additionally, laser therapy devices offer precise and targeted treatment options for skin disorders. Hence, increasing diagnosis of skin disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing prevalence of tele dermatology is a major trend in the market. Advances in technology have allowed patients to see dermatologists remotely. Patients can now consult a dermatologist from the comfort of their own homes, saving time and effort. With telemedicine, dermatologists can treat life-threatening diseases such as skin cancer and provide the most appropriate treatment. The growing demand for telemedicine and virtual consultations has made dermatology care accessible to more people. Hence, increasing teledermatology is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The side effects of dermatology and safety concerns are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Side effects make patients hesitant to undergo dermatological treatment. Pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals must address and reduce these safety issues through strict clinical trials, thorough safety profiling, and effective patient education. Many companies are building trust among their consumers which is important to give confidence and enable them to make informed decisions about dermatological treatment. Hence, the increasing safety concerns are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Dermatology Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dermatology market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the dermatology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dermatology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dermatology market companies.

Related Reports

The vertigo drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 551.42 million at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (vertigo, and central vertigo), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Integration of digital health solutions in vertigo is a major trend in the market.

The specialty pharmaceuticals market is estimated to grow by USD 331.12 billion at a CAGR of 12.59% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oncology, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory conditions, infectious diseases, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing demand for R&D due to government healthcare expenditure is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Dermatology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,761.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Finland, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aesthetic Group, Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biofrontera AG, Bioglint Derma Care, Bruker Corp., Candela Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Dermatology and Co., DermLite LLC, Ernst Pharmacia TM, Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Genesis Biosystems Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Image Derm Inc., LEO Pharma AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, and Novotech Health Holdings Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

