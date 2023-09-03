The Dermatology Market to grow by USD 12.762 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing prevalence of tele dermatology is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.7612 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of teledermatology is an emerging trend in the market. Technological advances allow patients to see dermatologists remotely. Also, patients can now consult a dermatologist from the comfort of their own homes, which saves them time and effort. Due to telemedicine, dermatologists can treat life-threatening diseases such as skin cancer and provide the most appropriate treatment. Furthermore, the growing demand for telemedicine and virtual consultations has made dermatology care accessible to more people. Hence, increasing teledermatology is a trend that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dermatology Market

Dermatology Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Acne, Psoriasis, Dermatitis, Skin cancer, and Alopecia and others), End-user (Skin clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The Acne segment will be significant during the forecast period. Treatment of acne is the major application for the dermatological equipment market. Acne is a typical skin condition characterized by blackheads and pimples. Furthermore, the incidence of acne in adolescents and adults is rising, and advances in dermatological treatments are increasing the demand for skin care products. Additionally, factors like the introduction of cutting-edge products and technologies that make acne treatment options accessible to patients around the world are the key factors driving the segment development.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dermatology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dermatology market.

North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing geriatric population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious skin diseases. Consequently, the demand for dermatology products and services is increasing in the region. Also, countries like the US are the key contributors to the market in the region due to increased awareness of diagnostic tests related to skin diseases among older people.

Dermatology Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The effective diagnosis of skin disorders drives market growth. Skin disorders are more prevalent in people, which raises the need for effective diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. Such diseases include melanoma, acne, psoriasis, and eczema. Consequently, skin products and services must be available to make accurate diagnoses, provide targeted treatments, and track skin disease status. Additionally, laser therapy devices offer precise and targeted treatment options for skin disorders. Hence, factors such as an increasing diagnosis of skin disorders are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The side effects of dermatology and safety concerns challenge the market growth. Side effects make patients hesitant to undergo dermatological treatment and pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals must address and reduce the safety issues. They can do so through strict clinical trials, thorough safety profiling, and effective patient education. Various companies build trust among their consumers which is important to give confidence and enable them to make informed decisions about dermatological treatment. Hence, the increasing safety concerns are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Dermatology Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dermatology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dermatology market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dermatology market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dermatology market vendors

Dermatology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,761.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Finland, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aesthetic Group, Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biofrontera AG, Bioglint Derma Care, Bruker Corp., Candela Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Dermatology and Co., DermLite LLC, Ernst Pharmacia TM, Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Genesis Biosystems Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Image Derm Inc., LEO Pharma AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, and Novotech Health Holdings Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

