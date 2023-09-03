The Dermatology Market to grow by USD 12.762 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing prevalence of tele dermatology is a major trend - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

03 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.7612 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of teledermatology is an emerging trend in the market. Technological advances allow patients to see dermatologists remotely. Also, patients can now consult a dermatologist from the comfort of their own homes, which saves them time and effort. Due to telemedicine, dermatologists can treat life-threatening diseases such as skin cancer and provide the most appropriate treatment. Furthermore, the growing demand for telemedicine and virtual consultations has made dermatology care accessible to more people. Hence, increasing teledermatology is a trend that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dermatology Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dermatology Market

Dermatology Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Acne, Psoriasis, Dermatitis, Skin cancer, and Alopecia and others), End-user (Skin clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 

  • The Acne segment will be significant during the forecast period. Treatment of acne is the major application for the dermatological equipment market. Acne is a typical skin condition characterized by blackheads and pimples. Furthermore, the incidence of acne in adolescents and adults is rising, and advances in dermatological treatments are increasing the demand for skin care products. Additionally, factors like the introduction of cutting-edge products and technologies that make acne treatment options accessible to patients around the world are the key factors driving the segment development.

Buy the report!

Geography Overview
By geography, the global dermatology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dermatology market.

  • North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing geriatric population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious skin diseases. Consequently, the demand for dermatology products and services is increasing in the region.  Also, countries like the US are the key contributors to the market in the region due to increased awareness of diagnostic tests related to skin diseases among older people. 

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Dermatology MarketMarket Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The effective diagnosis of skin disorders drives market growth. Skin disorders are more prevalent in people, which raises the need for effective diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. Such diseases include melanoma, acne, psoriasis, and eczema. Consequently, skin products and services must be available to make accurate diagnoses, provide targeted treatments, and track skin disease status. Additionally, laser therapy devices offer precise and targeted treatment options for skin disorders. Hence, factors such as an increasing diagnosis of skin disorders are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The side effects of dermatology and safety concerns challenge the market growth. Side effects make patients hesitant to undergo dermatological treatment and pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals must address and reduce the safety issues. They can do so through strict clinical trials, thorough safety profiling, and effective patient education. Various companies build trust among their consumers which is important to give confidence and enable them to make informed decisions about dermatological treatment. Hence, the increasing safety concerns are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Dermatology Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dermatology market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the dermatology market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the dermatology market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dermatology market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dermatology devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,24,693.13 million. This dermatology devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics), product (treatment devices and diagnosis devices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW). One of the key factors driving the dermatology devices market growth is the increasing prevalence of skin disorders.

The Retinol Skincare Product Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 144.64 million. This retinol skincare product market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (cream, oil, serums, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the retinol skincare product market growth is the rising R&D activities by market players. 

Dermatology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12,761.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, Finland, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aesthetic Group, Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biofrontera AG, Bioglint Derma Care, Bruker Corp., Candela Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Dermatology and Co., DermLite LLC, Ernst Pharmacia TM, Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Genesis Biosystems Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Image Derm Inc., LEO Pharma AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, and Novotech Health Holdings

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Tail Spend Management Solutions Market to grow by USD 453.1 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing focus on cost reduction drives the market - Technavio

Phosphate Rock Market to grow by USD 4.3286 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rising demand for phosphate fertilizers drives market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.